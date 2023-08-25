The All Whites will be back in action later this year. Photo / Photosport

The All Whites programme for the rest of 2023 is almost complete, with confirmation of another European match.

The New Zealand side will face Ireland in Dublin in November, in a repeat of the clash that marked former coach Danny Hay’s first game in charge in 2019.

New Zealand Football are also close to having another fixture locked in for that international window, with confirmation expected in the next two weeks.

The All Whites are already scheduled to face Australia in London in October, to play for the Soccer Ashes, the first time the trophy has been up for grabs in almost 70 years. There is also a plan to play a second match in that window, though finding suitable opposition has been more challenging.

“We are still working on that,” All Whites coach Darren Bazeley told the Herald. “We just need to find something that fits. The games can’t be too close together and we don’t want to play too far from London.”

That potential match won’t be against European opposition – given the Uefa schedules – but there are plenty of other countries based on the continent during that time.

Ireland will be tough. In recent years they have gained home draws against Portugal and Belgium and were edged 1-0 by France in March. They are ranked 53rd by Fifa, after being as high as 28 in 2019.

“It’s another really good fixture for us,” said Bazeley. “A high-ranked team, quality players, it will be a stern test. In the next couple of windows we have tough games coming up against good teams and we need to start seeing progression in style of play and also being effective in terms of results, as we move towards World Cup qualifiers. These games are a good opportunity to see where we are.”

That 2019 fixture put Hay’s stamp on the team, as the likes of Libby Cacace, Callum McCowatt, Elijah Just, Joe Bell were all included in the starting XI.

That match was the first time the two countries had met at senior level, with an early McCowatt strike cancelled out by three Irish goals.

Bazeley is in camp with the men’s U-23 side, ahead of the OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifier tournament, which starts this weekend in Auckland. The Oly Whites will play Papua New Guinea on Sunday at Mt Smart Stadium (3pm) before their second group fixture against Fiji next Wednesday (3pm) at the same venue.

All Whites 2023 schedule

18 October 2023

All Whites v Australia

London, England

Venue and kick-off time TBC

22 November 2023

Ireland v All Whites

Dublin, Ireland

Aviva Stadium, 8:45am