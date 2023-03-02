All Whites to face European heavyweights in June

The All Whites don't have a coach but they have another international lined up. Photo / Photosport

The All Whites have locked in Sweden (FIFA ranking 23) as their first opponent for the June FIFA international window.

It will mark a rare match against a top class European team for the All Whites and is something of a coup for New Zealand Football.

The All Whites haven’t faced UEFA opposition since November 2019, when they played Ireland and Lithuania in the first matches under Danny Hay.

Before that, New Zealand had only experienced four games against European nations in the previous nine years, when they faced Northern Ireland and Belarus in the lead up to the 2017 Fifa Confederations Cup, then Russia and Portugal at the main event.

Sweden missed qualification for the 2022 World Cup. They finished second in their group to Spain, then lost a playoff semi-final to Poland.

But they reached the second round of the last European Championships - beaten in extra time by Ukraine - and the quarter finals of the 2018 World Cup.

In Russia they topped the ‘group of death’ - ahead of Mexico, South Korea and Germany - then beat Switzerland in the round of 16, before falling to England in the last eight.

The All Whites will travel to Stockholm to take on The Blue and Yellow at Friends Arena, Sweden’s national stadium, which should ensure a bumper crowd.

The match will be played at 7pm on Friday 16 June 2023 (5am on Saturday 17 June NZT).

”We have made a commitment that our senior national teams will be playing in every possible FIFA window, so it’s great to confirm this match against a quality side,” said New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell. “With the games against China this month in Auckland and Wellington, and this fixture the first of many overseas internationals games we will be announcing, this is an exciting time for the team. I know the players can’t wait to kick off the new World Cup cycle and that starts this month at Mt Smart.”

UPCOMING ALL WHITES INTERNATIONAL FIXTURES:

Thursday 23 March 2023

Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland 7pm – All Whites vs China

Sunday 26 March 2023

Sky Stadium, Wellington 4pm – All Whites vs China

Friday 16 June 2023 (Saturday 17 June 2023 NZT)

Friends Arena, Stockholm7pm (5am NZT) – All Whites vs Sweden