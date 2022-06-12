Voyager 2021 media awards
All Whites receive injury boost, as coach confident key player will be fit for Costa Rica showdown

3 minutes to read
Chris Wood celebrates with Winston Reid. Photo / Getty Images.

Michael Burgess
By Michael Burgess in Doha

All Whites coach Danny Hay is confident that captain Winston Reid will make the cut for the Costa Rica showdown, in what would be a massive boost for the team.

