New Zealand players celebrate with goal-scorer Matt Garbett. Photo / Photosport

The All Whites finished their international season with a 1-1 draw against Ireland. As they attempt to qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, who are the most important players in coach Darren Bazeley’s stable? Jason Pine updates the All Whites power rankings (previous position in brackets).

50. (48) Jay Herdman (Vancouver Whitecaps, Canada)

49. (44) Ollie Whyte (Haka, Finland)

48. (NEW ENTRY) Luke Supyk (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

47. (NEW ENTRY) Fin Conchie (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

46. (43) Jamie Searle (Forest Green Rovers, England)

45. (34) Andre de Jong (Stellenbosch FC, South Africa)

44. (39) Francis de Vries (Eastern Suburbs, New Zealand)

43. (45) George Stanger (Ayr United, Scotland)

42. (30) Kyle Adams (Louisville City FC, USA)

41. (26) Deklan Wynne (Charleston Battery, USA)

40. (32) Logan Rogerson (Haka, Finland)

39. (NEW ENTRY) Lukas Kelly-Heald (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

38. (RE-ENTRY) Nik Tzanev (AFC Wimbledon)

37. (37) Storm Roux (Central Coast Mariners, Australia)

36. (35) Sam Sutton (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

35. (28) Cam Howieson (Auckland City, New Zealand)

34. (NEW ENTRY) Marley Leuluai (Burnley, England)

33. (29) Dane Ingham (Newcastle Jets, Australia)

32. (31) Ben Old (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

31. (25) Alex Rufer (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

30. (23) Michael Woud (Ventforet Kofu, Japan, on loan from Kyoto Sangate, Japan)

A lack of game time at club level and some high profile international errors are the big issues for the towering custodian as he seeks to stake his claim in a competitive field of kiwi goalkeepers. Not currently among our top three between the sticks.

29. (42) Dalton Wilkins (Kolding IF, Denmark)

Added just one cap to his tally in 2023, but continues to show consistency at his Danish club, who he helped gain promotion last season. One of a number of players pushing to be Libby Cacace’s back-up at left back.

28. (38) Finn Surman (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

Having impressively captained New Zealand at the most recent Under-20 World Cup, he earned his first full cap against Greece this month. In terrific form for Wellington and set to play many more times for his country in the years ahead.

27. (NEW ENTRY) Matt Dibley-Dias (Fulham, England)

Injury prevented the promising Fulham junior from debuting for New Zealand in October, but by all accounts he enjoyed being part of the New Zealand set-up. Is eligible for four different nations, so his final choice remains unclear.

26. (27) Niko Kirwan (Padova, Italy)

Recovered from a long-term injury to feature twice for the national side in 2023 and is starting to string together a good run of games at club level, but has now been overtaken as New Zealand’s first-choice right-back.

25. (18) Kosta Barbarouses (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

Not selected in the last three New Zealand squads, perhaps curiously, given his resurgent club form. A 54-cap attacker who isn’t yet done at international level.

24. (RE-ENTRY) Joey Champness (Adanaspor, Turkey)

Having not featured for 16 months at All Whites level, he had three appearances off the bench at the back end of 2023. Has plenty of tricks in his locker; if he can add consistency, he provides a skillset not many other Kiwis can boast.

23. (8) Oli Sail (Perth Glory, Australia)

It’s been an unhappy few months for Sail, who appealed as New Zealand’s long-term, first-choice goalkeeper at the start of the year. Dropped by his club and omitted from the last two All Whites squads, but will undoubtedly bounce back to re-stake his claim for the starting spot.

22. (36) James McGarry (Aberdeen, Scotland)

Injury cruelly prevented his recent return to the New Zealand side and the chance to add to his solitary cap, earned in 2019. Thriving in Scotland and set to push for international minutes on the left side of the All Whites’ back four in the years ahead.

21. (22) Tommy Smith (MK Dons, England)

Just keeps on keeping on for club and country. Brought up 50 internationals in 2023 and continues to provide positive impact in New Zealand camps, whether he’s playing or lending the benefit of his experience to the younger members of the squad.

20. (16) Alex Greive (St. Mirren, Scotland)

Hasn’t quite kicked on in the fashion he’d have hoped after an impressive start to his All Whites career, and has featured in just one of the last five New Zealand matches. His energy and attitude remain his key attributes however, and he provides great spark in an impact role.

19. (19) Ben Waine (Plymouth Argyle, England)

Battling away for minutes at his English club and continuing to work hard in one of the game’s toughest positions for young players. Will attend the Paris Olympics next year and will hope to take the next steps in his footballing development in 2024.

18. (24) Max Mata (Shrewsbury Town, England)

Scored his first goal for Shrewsbury last weekend and is starting to show signs that he might be the natural successor to Chris Wood at the point of New Zealand’s attacking arrow. One of just four players who featured in all eight of the All Whites’ games this year, so Bazeley clearly sees his potential.

17. (46) Alex Paulsen (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

It’s been a meteoric recent rise for the young Phoenix goalkeeper, who has produced a series of eye-catching performances in the first month of the new A-League season, including two penalty saves to earn victories for Wellington. Uncapped, but not for long, and very hard to ignore on current form. Will be first-choice at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

16. (NEW ENTRY) Tyler Bindon (Reading, England)

Having played age-group football for the USA, the young defender pledged allegiance to New Zealand and was rewarded with four caps, including a maiden start against Greece. Playing every week for his club and at just 18 years old could feature many, many more times for his country.

15. (15) Clayton Lewis (Macarthur FC, Australia)

Added five caps to his tally in 2023, all off the bench, but has become a very reliable international midfielder for New Zealand. A move from Wellington to Macarthur hasn’t stymied his progress; in fact, he’s been a key part of his new side’s unbeaten start to the new season. Not part of New Zealand’s top XI, but will always be included in Bazeley’s international squads.

14. (9) Bill Tuiloma (Charlotte FC, USA)

Curiously omitted from the last All Whites squad, having seemingly locked down a place in New Zealand’s best starting side, with his versatility and goalscoring threat adding weight to his footballing CV. Won’t be absent from the All Whites for long.

13. (12) Elijah Just (Horsens, Denmark)

No one has played more games for New Zealand in the last four years than the livewire attacker who now has 20 caps to his name. Part of a potent partnership with Libby Cacace down New Zealand’s left side and just needs to add goals to his game to take the next step.

12. (7) Ryan Thomas (PEC Zwolle, Netherlands)

There’s been no more pleasing sight in recent times than a return to action for one of New Zealand’s brightest talents. Injury has brutally afflicted his career for both club and country; in fact, he hasn’t been sighted for New Zealand in over four years. Still young enough to feature in the upcoming World Cup cycle though and his return (when it comes) will be widely celebrated.

11. (33) Max Crocombe (Burton Albion, England)

Has had to bide his time, having debuted for New Zealand in March 2018 and earning just four caps in the five years since. Has been consistently excellent at club level though and stood out in the recent 1-1 draw with Ireland. Affected by the fact his club doesn’t break for international windows, but if you were picking New Zealand’s strongest XI right now, Crocombe would be in goal.

10. (10) Nando Pijnaker (Sligo Rovers, Ireland)

Continues to be Bazeley’s first choice left-sided central defender, without yet truly rising to the heights of his undoubted potential. Made a high-profile error which led to the concession of a goal against Ireland, but is a generally sound member of New Zealand’s rearguard. Needs to make a move to a higher level in club-land if he’s to continue his trajectory, with that opportunity possibly coming early in 2024.

9. (20) Callum McCowatt (Silkeborg IF, Denmark)

It’s been an excellent year for club and country for the skilful attacker, who’s started the last seven All Whites matches and scored an eye-catching goal in June’s loss to Sweden. Playing (and starring) regularly for his Danish club and starting to become an irresistible selection in the national team.

8. (11) Tim Payne (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

Started both matches in the most recent window at right back, a position in which he’s been one of the Phoenix’s best in the new A-League campaign. Played a key role in New Zealand’s equaliser against Ireland and showed his resilience by playing 90 minutes for Wellington straight off the back of his demanding international shift. Still not yet 30, there’s plenty of gas left in his tank and much more to achieve for New Zealand’s current first-choice right fullback.

7. (14) Michael Boxall (Minnesota United, USA)

What’s the saying about fine wine getting better with age? The 35-year-old US-based defender is currently New Zealand’s best centre back. The years have dulled neither his pace nor fitness, with the experience gained from a decade and a half at the top level allowing him to foot it with much younger attackers. Who’s to say he won’t play a vital role at the next World Cup ahead of his 38th birthday?

6. (2) Joe Bell (Viking, Denmark)

A move back to Viking has been beneficial for one of New Zealand’s most important players, who skipped October’s matches against D.R. Congo and Australia to concentrate on his reintegration at club level. Our best defensive midfielder, a key cog at the base of the All Whites’ midfield and a future fulltime captain of his country.

5. (3) Libby Cacace (Empoli FC, Italy)

Of all the positions in the New Zealand side, left back is the one with the biggest gap between first-choice and the rest. Cacace started every match for New Zealand in 2023 and was only substituted once, demonstrating his huge value to the All Whites. Playing in one of the most competitive leagues on the planet will only improve him further and it’s hard to see anything stopping him from becoming our best fullback ever. He might be already.

4. (5) Matt Garbett (NAC Breda, Netherlands)

Garbett’s terrific goal against Ireland capped another superb international year for a player who feels absolutely integral to this New Zealand side, even at just 21. There’s still debate over what his best position might be, but what isn’t in doubt is his influence at the attacking end. Since March 2022, Garbett has scored three goals, assisted McCowatt’s strike against Sweden and played the pass to Chris Wood which saw him earn a penalty against D.R. Congo. A player with a very, very high ceiling.

3. (6) Sarpreet Singh (Hansa Rostock, Germany)

His return to the New Zealand side after a nearly two-year absence provided the biggest boost of Bazeley’s tenure. Quite simply, no other New Zealand player can do what Singh does in a creative sense and the sight of him finding pockets of space between the attacking lines, getting on the ball and playing incisive passes against D.R. Congo, Greece and Ireland was absolutely uplifting for All Whites fans. The best player on the park against the Irish and the most welcome return to the international fold in recent memory.

The All Whites steered most of their play through talented midfielder Sarpreet Singh. Photo / Photosport

2. (4) Marko Stamenic (Crvena Zvezda, Serbia)

When you watch the way he conducts himself on a football pitch, it’s surreal to think Stamenic wasn’t even born when the world was contemplating what Y2K would mean.

The 21-year-old is a sublime mix of composure, technical skill and the rare ability to read the game several phases ahead of his contemporaries. Scored against Qatar in the subsequently abandoned fixture in June and added a Champions League goal to his resume earlier this year. Started all eight New Zealand games in 2023 and could feasibly feature for his country for the next four World Cup cycles. A generational talent.

1. (1) Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest, England)

Injuries limited his international involvement to just four matches in 2023, but he added a 34th international goal from the penalty spot against D.R. Congo to stretch his lead at the top of New Zealand’s all-time men’s goalscoring list. Wood’s indisputable commitment to his country elevates him above many of his fellow footballers; whether it’s a friendly against Curacao or an intercontinental playoff, Wood always - always - answers the call. New Zealand’s captain, their talisman and still our most important player.