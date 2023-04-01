Jason Pine ranks the best footballers in the country. Photos / Photosport

The new Fifa World Cup cycle has begun, with New Zealand targeting a place at the expanded 2026 edition. Who are the side’s most important players on that journey? Jason Pine updates the All Whites Power Rankings (previous position in brackets).

50. (NEW ENTRY) Noah Karunaratne (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

49. (NEW ENTRY) Zac Zoricich (Central Coast Mariners, Australia)

48. (NEW ENTRY) Jay Herdman (Vancouver Whitecaps, Canada)

47. (49) Oskar van Hattum (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

46. (NEW ENTRY) Alex Paulsen (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

45. (42) George Stanger (Alloa, Scotland)

44. (40) Ollie Whyte (Haka, Finland)

43. (37) Jamie Searle (Barnsley, England)

42. (35) Dalton Wilkins (Kolding IF, Denmark)

41. (NEW ENTRY) Jesse Randall (Charleston Battery, USA)

40. (30) Nikko Boxall (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

39. (25) Francis de Vries (Eastern Suburbs, New Zealand)

38. (36) Finn Surman (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

37. (38) Storm Roux (Central Coast Mariners, Australia)

36. (39) James McGarry (Central Coast Mariners, Australia)

35. (33) Sam Sutton (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

34. (29) Andre de Jong (Stellenbosch FC, South Africa)

33. (43) Max Crocombe (Grimsby Town, England)

32. (26) Logan Rogerson (Haka, Finland)

31. (32) Ben Old (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

30. (NEW ENTRY) Kyle Adams (San Diego Loyal, USA)

Kyle Adams during All Whites training. Photo / Photosport

Became the latest member of the All Whites when he debuted against China in Wellington, and in a centre back position where there’s not great depth, he could play a significant part across the next four years.

29. (27) Dane Ingham (Newcastle Jets, Australia)

Had some minutes off the bench in game one against China and has always been a talented fullback, without ever stamping his mark on the national side.

28. (31) Cam Howieson (Auckland City, New Zealand)

The best player in New Zealand’s domestic leagues, but the victim of a midfield logjam at international level. An A-League club in Auckland may help him push his case.

27. (12) Niko Kirwan (Padova, Italy)

New Zealand’s first-choice right back last year, but a long-term injury has halted his progress. His return to play timeframe is uncertain, but will be warmly welcomed.

26. (48) Deklan Wynne (Charleston Battery, USA)

The understudy to Libby Cacace at left back, selected ahead of Sam Sutton, James McGarry and Francis de Vries. Didn’t see any game time against China, but has been included in the last two New Zealand squads.

25. (NEW ENTRY) Alex Rufer (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

Since returning from a long-term injury, his club form has been exemplary, leading to an international recall for the China games. Will never command a place in New Zealand’s starting side, but will also never let you down when called upon.

24. (44) Max Mata (Sligo Rovers, Ireland)

Scoring goals at club level earned him his first caps since debuting in November 2019, and he showed enough to suggest he should be persevered with. A target man, which New Zealand don’t have too many of.

23. (23) Michael Woud (Kyoto Sangate, Japan)

Still among New Zealand’s top three goalkeepers, but suffering from a severe lack of game time in recent months. Unless something changes, he’ll need to move club to get the minutes needed to stave off the challenges of other stoppers on this list who are starting to show their worth.

22. (20) Tommy Smith (Colchester, England)

Sent off in his 50th game for New Zealand, but that doesn’t detract from the contribution he’s made over the last decade. Made it clear he’s far from done at international level and provided his body stays willing, the guidance and mana he brings into the international setup will remain invaluable.

21. (41) Callan Elliot (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

Callan Elliot in action against China. Photo / Photosport

The biggest mover on the list, jumping from well outside squad contention to become a challenger for the starting right back slot. Has enjoyed a terrific breakthrough season with Wellington, adding impressive layers to both his attacking and defensive game.

20. (24) Callum McCowatt (Helsingor, Denmark)

Has been part of the All Whites setup since his goal-scoring debut in late 2019, without nailing down a regular spot and rarely starting consecutive internationals. It feels like a move to a bigger club might be the next step in his professional development, which could lead to him making a greater impact in the national side.

19. (22) Ben Waine (Plymouth Argyle, England)

Didn’t travel home for the China matches as he battles to establish himself at his club side, something he’s yet to achieve. Still appeals as the long-term successor to Chris Wood at the point of the All Whites arrow, and at just 21 years old still has plenty of time to solidify his place for both club and country.

18. (19) Kosta Barbarouses (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

Not sighted in an All Whites shirt since his red card against Costa Rica, but returned determined to prove a point about his ongoing value. Featured in both matches against China and while things didn’t run his way, his 50-plus games of international experience and ability to produce memorable moments will always have him in the mix for New Zealand squads.

17. (18) Stefan Marinovic (Unattached)

It wasn’t that long ago that he played 24 straight matches for New Zealand, but now faces a battle to regain the number one goalkeeping spot from Oli Sail. The first step along that road is to find a new club where he can showcase his indisputable skills week-in, week-out and push Sail for minutes between the sticks during the next World Cup cycle.

16. (9) Alex Greive (St. Mirren, Scotland)

The taker of one of the meekest All Whites penalties in recent years against China in Wellington, but that shouldn’t mask the energy and potential he’s shown since debuting for New Zealand early last year. He’s playing at a decent level and with plenty of time on his side.

15. (11) Clayton Lewis (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

For a while under Danny Hay, it was unclear what role he had to play for the national side, with the former coach not picking him in his first couple of squads. Since his recall, he’s done everything asked of him, as well as standing out in the A-League. In a fiercely contested battle for midfield roles, he can always be relied upon to contribute in whichever fashion is required.

14. (21) Michael Boxall (Minnesota United, USA)

A 34-year-old running around in the body of a 25-year-old, his supreme fitness was on display against China, as it has been for several seasons in the MLS where he has been a regular starter for close to a decade. Doesn’t seem to have lost any of his pace, with his growing experience only enhancing his reading of games.

13. (17) Marco Rojas (Colo Colo, Chile)

Hardly sighted in an All Whites side since the onset of Covid, he was handed an attacking brief against China in Wellington and showed more than occasional glimpses of the talent he possesses. Delivered the free kick which led to the breaking of New Zealand’s long-running goal drought and seemed to relish the free role he was afforded.

12. (16) Elijah Just (Horsens, Denmark)

Elijah Just ahead of the international friendly against China in Wellington. Photo / Photosport

Continues to impress at international level and has featured in more matches for New Zealand in the last four years than any other player. Has continued to get substantial club minutes after his recent move to the Danish top flight and displays evidence of constant improvement.

11. (15) Tim Payne (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

While used mainly as a centre back for Wellington, his versatility was on full display against China as he rotated to right back without missing a beat. Combative, competitive and always demonstrably and deeply proud when wearing the fern.

10. (8) Nando Pijnaker (Sligo Rovers, Ireland)

Has quickly become a first choice in the side, with his natural left-sidedness, physical strength and ability to rake cross-field passes combining to make him a competent central defender. One of just two outfield players to start all of New Zealand’s last five matches.

9. (7) Bill Tuiloma (Charlotte FC, USA)

Like Waine, he missed the recent China matches as he sought to solidify his place at a new club, but in the previous 12 months was an integral part of the All Whites defence. Equally at home as part of a back three or back four, his added threat at attacking set pieces only enhances his value.

8. (10) Oli Sail (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

A year ago he was uncapped, but in the time since has firmly established himself as New Zealand’s number one goalkeeper, through a string of imposing performances for club and country. Has a relentless drive for improvement which means the best is yet to come from an already accomplished custodian.

7. (14) Ryan Thomas (PEC Zwolle, Netherlands)

His recent reappearance on the field has been a hugely encouraging sight for All Whites fans, who have been robbed of the benefits of his unique talents for much of an injury-ravaged career. There could still be plenty to come from a player with equal parts composure and capability.

6. (5) Sarpreet Singh (Regensburg, Germany, on loan from Bayern Munich, Germany)

His year-long, injury-enforced absence from the All Whites, and their subsequent goal drought, says everything about his influence on the side. No one else on this list can do what Singh does and his creativity and ability to unlock opposition defences will be crucial in the ongoing development of this side.

5. (6) Matt Garbett (Breda, Netherlands, on loan from Torino, Italy)

All Whites midfielder Matt Garbett. Photo / Getty

Has the rare and wonderful ability to impact matches, regardless of the situation. His goal off the bench in Wellington was the latest demonstration of the skills he possesses and can regularly produce at the highest level. It’s not even clear what his best position is, but it’s definitely in the starting 11 somewhere.

4. (13) Marko Stamenic (Copenhagen, Denmark)

Marko Stamenic of FC Copenhagen in action against Manchester City in the Uefa Champions League. Photo / Getty

Having not featured in the starting side against Costa Rica last year, he showed across two games against China that he’ll be a rusted-on member of the New Zealand team for the next three World Cup cycles. You don’t play Champions League football without good reason. A generational talent.

3. (2) Libby Cacace (Empoli, Italy)

Libby Cacace makes a cross. Photo / Photosport

Left Wellington as a promising young player in 2020 and returned three years later as a physically imposing athlete with limitless potential. Already as good a left back as New Zealand has produced with a ceiling which could be almost anything. The gap back to the next best in his position is a chasm.

2. (3) Joe Bell (Brondby, Denmark)

Joe Bell during All Whites training. Photo / Photosport

Led the side against China in Wellington and did so with the aplomb and surety of a 50-cap veteran. After some recent inconsistency for club and country, he looked every inch the future leader of this side. Supremely confident in everything he did, and provided the precision pass for Garbett’s goal.

1. (1) Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest, England)

Chris Wood was signed by Nottingham Forest from Newcastle United this year. Photo / Nottingham Forest

Flew halfway around the world with no guarantee (through injury) he’d be able to take any part in the China internationals, which eventually he didn’t. That alone underlines his commitment to the side, while his on-field exploits over the last decade speak for themselves. New Zealand’s most important footballer.