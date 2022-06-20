Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport

All Whites power rankings: New Zealand's top 50 footballers

8 minutes to read
Jason Pine ranks the top 50 footballers in New Zealand. Photo / Photosport

Jason Pine
By
Jason Pine

Jason Pine is host of Weekend Sport 12md-3pm Saturday & Sunday on Newstalk ZB

OPINION:

Jason Pine runs through his latest edition of the All Whites power rankings.

50. (RE-ENTRY) Jack-Henry Sinclair (Wellington Olympic, New Zealand)

49. (NEW ENTRY) Oskar van Hattum (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

48. (44) Deklan

