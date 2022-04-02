Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

All Whites power rankings: New Zealand's top 50 footballers

8 minutes to read
Jason Pine ranks New Zealand's top 50 footballers ahead of the All Whites' intercontinental World Cup playoff. Photo / Photosport

Jason Pine ranks New Zealand's top 50 footballers ahead of the All Whites' intercontinental World Cup playoff. Photo / Photosport

Jason Pine
By
Jason Pine

Jason Pine is a football commentator and Newstalk ZB host

OPINION:

The All Whites are 90 minutes from the 2022 World Cup finals. Which players will be most influential in June's intercontinental playoff against Costa Rica, and potentially Qatar in November?

Jason Pine updates the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.