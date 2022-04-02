Jason Pine ranks New Zealand's top 50 footballers ahead of the All Whites' intercontinental World Cup playoff. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

The All Whites are 90 minutes from the 2022 World Cup finals. Which players will be most influential in June's intercontinental playoff against Costa Rica, and potentially Qatar in November?

Jason Pine updates the All Whites Power Rankings (previous position in brackets).

50. (NEW ENTRY) Joel Stevens (Oskarshamns AIK, Sweden)

49. (NEW ENTRY) Myer Bevan (Cavalry FC, Canada)

48. (35) Kelvin Kalua (Eastern Suburbs, New Zealand)

47. (47) Max Crocombe (Grimsby Town, England)

46. (34) Max Mata (Sligo Rovers, Ireland)

45. (NEW ENTRY) Matt Gould (Altrincham FC, England)

44. (44) Deklan Wynne (Oklahoma City Energy, USA)

43. (43) James Musa (Phoenix Rising, USA)

42. (31) Elliott Collier (San Antonio FC, USA)

41. (41) George Stanger (Dumbarton, Scotland, on loan from Stirling University FC, Scotland)

40. (33) Callan Elliot (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

39. (49) Ollie Whyte (Haka, Finland)

38. (28) James McGarry (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

37. (38) Louis Fenton (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

36. (45) Sam Sutton (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

35. (37) Jamie Searle (Swansea City, Wales)

34. (27) Storm Roux (Central Coast Mariners, Australia)

33. (42) Ben Old (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

32. (30) Dane Ingham (Newcastle Jets, Australia)

31. (48) Dalton Wilkins (Kolding IF, Denmark)

30. (NEW ENTRY) Cam Howieson (Auckland City, New Zealand)

Returned to All Whites action for the first time since 2018 during Oceania qualifying and looked adept in New Zealand's engine room.

29. (29) Ben Waine (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

Scored a goal on his All Whites debut and is now consistently finding the net for his club side. Qatar 2022 may be a World Cup too early, but there's plenty to come for New Zealand in the future.

28. (36) Logan Rogerson (Haka, Finland, on loan from HJK Helsinki, Finland)

Has relished a return to the All Whites in 2022 and earned a start in the OFC final, but may need to add more strings to his bow other than express pace to force coach Danny Hay's hand.

27. (26) Nikko Boxall (San Diego Loyal, USA)

Extremely solid when called upon in OFC group play, but probably not in the top five central defensive options when everyone is fit and available.

26. (16) Joey Champness (Giresunspor, Turkey)

Joe Champness. Photo / Photosport

Failed to fire in Oceania qualifying and didn't feature in the semifinal or final. At his best, he offers a point of difference, especially against tiring defenders, but finding consistency is now crucial.

25. (8) Marco Rojas (Melbourne Victory, Australia)

Oddly, hasn't played for New Zealand for over two years, and only once under Hay, but tearing it up in the A-League. Has the ship sailed, or is there still a part to play for the "Kiwi Messi" in the All Whites?

24. (25) Francis de Vries (Varnamo, Sweden)

Enhanced his reputation in the last fortnight, including a solid performance in the OFC final. Now the most obvious backup to Libby Cacace at left back.

23. (18) Michael Woud (Kyoto Sangate, Japan)

Didn't travel to OFC qualifying and made some sloppy errors which led to goals in the loss to Jordan in January. Still in the top three goalkeepers, but others are now also in that mix.

22. (24) Andre de Jong (Amazulu, South Africa)

Of all the attackers in frame, he's the most similar to Chris Wood. Scored a goal and provided some eye-catching assists off the bench in OFC qualifying to enhance his value.

21. (21) Clayton Lewis (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

Clayton Lewis. Photo / Photosport

Looked sharp in the first two games of the tournament before returning to the Phoenix where he suffered an ankle injury. Should be back in time for June and his midfield versatility makes him a key All Whites squad member.

20. (7) Michael Boxall (Minnesota United, USA)

Not selected for the OFC tournament or the tour that preceded it for reasons which aren't clear. Still a supreme athlete, even at 33, but may have fallen down the centre back pecking order.

19. (23) Tommy Smith (Colchester, England)

The man Hay can turn to in any situation, be it starting (as he did in the OFC final), coming off the bench or providing positivity and experience around the squad. If New Zealand make the World Cup, he's certain to be on the plane.

18. (22) Niko Kirwan (Padova, Italy)

Has grown in stature since debuting late last year and provides good all-round ability at right fullback. Not the first choice there, but will never let you down.

17. (NEW ENTRY) Alex Greive (St. Mirren, Scotland)

A remarkable six months has seen him earn a first professional contract and maiden All Whites caps, during which he scored and created goals and provided energy and grit. Has leapfrogged a few other attackers into the heart of the selection frame.

16. (20) Oli Sail (Wellington Phoenix)

An absolutely extraordinary run of form between the sticks for the Nix and two clean sheets in his first two internationals. A challenger to be number one.

15. (17) Callum McCowatt (Helsingor, Denmark)

Callum McCowatt. Photo / Photosport

One of a clutch of attacking options at Hay's disposal to create chances for Wood, and himself. Will flourish in the years ahead if consistency can be found.

14. (9) Kosta Barbarouses

Started his first games for New Zealand since Peru in 2017 and showed what a quality player he still is. Worked well in combination with Wood against Fiji and brings crucial experience to a young group.

13. (15) Matt Garbett (Torino FC, Italy)

His precocious talent has quickly seen him vaulting from New Zealand's wider Olympic Games training squad to pushing for a starting role with the All Whites, while still a teenager. His first international goal in the OFC final will boost his confidence even further.

12. (13) Elijah Just (Helsingor, Denmark)

Quick feet, superb technical ability and a left-sided attacker who combines well with Cacace and Sarpreet Singh. Has a big fan in Hay and scored his first international goal against Fiji in OFC group play.

11. (14) Nando Pijnaker (Sligo Rovers, Ireland, on loan from Rio Ave, Portugal)

Started the Oceania semifinal and final on the left side of a back three which has become Hay's favoured formation. Combines a superb passing range with aerial ability and defensive steel.

10. (10) Stefan Marinovic (Nof Hagalil, Israel)

Stefan Marinovic. Photo / Photosport

Clean sheets in the semifinal and final in Qatar, the only two games he played. Being pushed hard by Sail, but has incumbency on his side as he looks to remain first-choice keeper.

9. (11) Tim Payne (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

In the somewhat troublesome right back slot where a few players have been tried in recent times, he is the best option, providing whole-hearted commitment on defence and a threat on attack. Has the added bonus of being a more than capable centre back, too.

8. (12) Marko Stamenic (HB Koge, Denmark, on loan from FC Copenhagen, Denmark)

A future star, if not a current one. A hamstring niggle limited his involvement in OFC qualifying, but he provided a touch of class in everything he did. Scary to think he's still just 20 years old.

7. (19) Bill Tuiloma (Portland Timbers, USA)

The big winner from Oceania World Cup qualifying. Sealed his place in Hay's first-choice back three (or four) and emerged as a goalscoring threat at set pieces.

6. (5) Ryan Thomas (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands)

A dreadful run of injuries have seen him absent from national team duty for over two years, but such is his ability, he'll walk back into the starting eleven when fit again. A side with him in it is instantly improved.

5. (4) Sarpreet Singh (Regensburg, Germany, on loan from Bayern Munich, Germany)

Sarpreet Singh. Photo / Photosport

His injury-enforced absence wasn't too noticeable against the weaker Oceania sides, but as the purest number 10 and most potent creative force in New Zealand's ranks, he must play against Costa Rica.

4. (6) Libby Cacace (Empoli FC, Italy, on loan from Sint-Truiden, Belgium)

Liberato Cacace. Photo / Photosport

His value to the team was demonstrated by Hay's decision not to risk him in the Oceania final while he was on a yellow card. Playing Serie A football and developing into an explosive, elite wing back.

3. (3) Winston Reid (Unattached)

Winston Reid. Photo / Photosport

It's not often you'll find a national captain without a club, but his form and fitness haven't suffered. The key member of New Zealand's defence and this team's spiritual and physical leader. Critical to New Zealand's chances in June.

2. (2) Joe Bell (Brondby IF, Denmark)

Joe Bell. Photo / Photosport

Seems to grow every time he pulls on the All Whites shirt and brings a touch of class to everything he does, with and without the ball. Almost irreplaceable, even at 22 years old. The beating heart of New Zealand's midfield.

1. (1) Chris Wood (Newcastle United, England)

Chris Wood. Photo / Photosport

Who else could it be? New Zealand's all-time leading goalscorer, a Premier League striker and a man committed to the national team. The first name on Hay's teamsheet every time.

Possible All Whites World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Marinovic, Sail, Woud

Defenders: M.Boxall, Cacace, Kirwan, Payne, Pijnaker, Reid, Smith, Tuiloma

Midfielders: Bell, Garbett, Lewis, Singh, Stamenic, Thomas

Strikers: Barbarouses, De Jong, Greive, Just, McCowatt, Wood