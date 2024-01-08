All Whites midfielder Sarpreet Singh in action last year. Photo / Photosport

The All Whites will kick off 2024 by taking part in a four-team tournament alongside Croatia, Tunisia and Egypt in the United Arab Emirates in March.

Each team will play two games: an opening match and then either the final or third-place playoff.

The tournament represents a good opportunity to take on quality opposition for the All Whites, ranked 104th in the world.

Croatia (10) were semifinalists at the last World Cup 13 months ago, losing to eventual champions Argentina after eliminating Brazil and Japan on penalties.

Tunisia (28) beat France and drew with Denmark in pool play at the World Cup but missed out on the last 16 due to defeat against Australia.

Egypt (33) failed to qualify for the Qatar World Cup but is among the favourites at the African Cup of Nations kicking off in the Ivory Coast this weekend.

All Whites coach Darren Bazeley sees the tournament as a perfect start to a big year of football for his side.

“The focus for the team this year is Fifa World Cup 2026 qualifiers, but should we get there, tournament experience against higher-ranked teams will be critical,” Bazeley said.

“To start 2024 with games against some of the top sides in the world, in a tournament environment, is a great opportunity to continue to test and learn about ourselves playing against opposition of this level.

“We ended 2023 with a great performance [a 1-1 draw with Ireland in Dublin] and I know the whole squad can’t wait to get going in 2024.”