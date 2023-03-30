All Whites and Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood. Photo / Photosport

All Whites and Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood has been ruled out of the remainder of the English Premier League season with a thigh injury.

Wood, who signed with Nottingham Forest in January this year, first suffered the injury during the side’s March 11 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. He then travelled to New Zealand for the All Whites’ two-match series against China, but failed to take the field.

Forest head coach Steve Cooper confirmed Woods’ injury on Friday morning and said the club would just have to find a way to battle to stay in the Premier League.

“Chris Wood is out for the season,” Cooper said in a stement. “He’s picked up an injury during the international break.

“It’s just something we have to deal with, we’ll put our focus into the players who are available and who are training ready to play the next game and commit to them guys.”

Forest is currently just two points clear of the relegation zone in their first Premier League campaign since 1999.