The All Blacks XV perform the haka. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks XV head coach Leon MacDonald has named his playing 23 to challenge the Brave Blossoms in their second and final match of the Challenge Cup series.

Following a 38-6 win against the Japan XV last Saturday, MacDonald made seven changes to the team, anticipating an intense match in Kumamoto against Japan’s national side.

“The Brave Blossoms have shown they’re a top tier team filled with capped players. We need to build on our performance last week, we’re going up against a full-strength national side. They will be hungry for a win and we need to match that,” MacDonald said.

In the backs, experienced All Blacks capped players Brad Weber (co-captain) and Stephen Perofeta will take the field at halfback and first -five, alongside Jack Goodhue and Billy Proctor in the midfield at 12 and 13. Folau Fakatava will come off the bench.

The locking combination of Naitoa Ah Kuoi and Quinten Strange return, with Akira Ioane, Billy Harmon (co-captain) and Pita Gus Sowakula making up the loose forward trio. Cameron Suafoa and Christian Lio-Wille will provide impact off the bench.

The back three will see Jona Nareki on the left wing, AJ Lam on the right wing and Ruben Love starting at fullback, with Alex Nankivell and Sam Gilbert named to be injected off the bench.

All Blacks XV to face Japan:

1. Aidan Ross (Chiefs, Bay of Plenty)

2. George Bell (Crusaders, Canterbury)

3. Jermaine Ainsley (Highlanders, Otago)

4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi (Chiefs, Bay of Plenty)

5. Quinten Strange (Crusaders, Tasman)

6. Akira Ioane (Blues, Auckland)

7. Billy Harmon - co-captain (Highlanders, Canterbury)

8. Pita Gus Sowakula (Chiefs, Taranaki)

9. Brad Weber - co-captain (Chiefs, Hawke’s Bay)

10. Stephen Perofeta (Blues, Taranaki)

11. Jona Nareki (Highlanders, Otago)

12. Jack Goodhue (Crusaders, Northland)

13. Billy Proctor (Hurricanes, Wellington)

14. AJ Lam (Blues, Auckland)

15. Ruben Love (Hurricanes, Wellington)

Reserves:

16. Tyrone Thompson (Chiefs, Hawke’s Bay)

17. Ollie Norris (Chiefs, Waikato)

18. George Dyer (Chiefs, Waikato)

19. Cameron Suafoa (Blues, North Harbour)

20. Christian Lio-Willie (Crusaders, Otago)

21. Folau Fakatava (Highlanders, Hawke’s Bay)

22. Alex Nankivell (Chiefs, Tasman)

23. Sam Gilbert (Highlanders, Otago)