The All Blacks have been targeted by an online vandal ahead of the test series against Ireland, with their Wikipedia page edited to follow a "New Zealand English style guide".

The vandal hilariously skewered the Kiwi accent with a rogue edit - and added their own comment.

"The New Zealand netional rugby union team, commonly known as the All Blecks by Kiwis but uncorrictly spilled All Blacks on uts logo, riprisints New Zealand in min's unternetional rugby union, whuch us consudered the country's netional sport. The team won the Rugby World Cup in 1987, 2011 and 2015," the edited page read.

"They're choice, bro," the prankster added.

The page went on to describe the breadth of the All Blacks' success, in a cringingly-familiar tone.

"New Zealand hes a sivinty-sivin per-cint wunning ricord un tist-match rugby, and has sucured more wuns thin losses aginst iviry tist opponent," it read.

"Sunce their unternetional debut un 1903,[6] New Zealand teams have played tist metches aginst 19 nations, of whuch ilivin hev niver won a game aginst the All Blecks. The team has also played aginst three multinetional all-star teams, losing only eight of 45 matches.

"Since the untroduction of the World Rugby Renkings in 2003, New Zealand has held the number-one renking longer thin all other teams combined. They jointly hold the ricord for the most consicutive tist match wuns for a tier-one renked nation, along with Ungland."

The changes, made by Wikipedia user Celebi12, were quickly removed - but not before they were noticed by eagle-eyed Kiwis.

The identity of Celebi12 remains a mystery but their Wikipedia edits show they appear to take an interest in English football - and record that they have previously been warned for "disruptive editing".

Sorry, dusruptive iditing.