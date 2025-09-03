Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All Blacks vs Springboks: The selection questions facing Scott Robertson

RNZ
4 mins to read

Rugby Analyst Gregor Paul on the Eden Park test between the All Blacks and the Springboks.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

By Jamie Wall of RNZ

THE FACTS:

  • The All Blacks face the Springboks at Eden Park with high tension and key injuries.
  • Finlay Christie is expected to start, with Xavier Roe as a potential backup.
  • Ardie Savea will play his 100th test, with key decisions around the loose forwards and backline.

This match against the Springboks on Saturday at Eden Park might not be a World Cup final, but it feels about as close as you can get. Only these two sides can generate this kind of tension right now, with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save