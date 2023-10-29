Sportswear giant Nike have been called out for getting their facts wrong in a congratulatory message to the Springboks after they beat the All Blacks yesterday to claim a fourth men’s Rugby World Cup title.
South Africa edged the All Blacks 12-11 in the battle between the two three-time World Cup winners.
“When we believe as one, it brings victory for all. Congratulations @springboks, the new World Champions and the first rugby team in history to do it four times,” the Nike message posted on X said.
However, the Springboks are the first men’s team to win a Rugby World Cup four times. The New Zealand women’s team won their fourth in 2010. And have added two more since.
South Africa need a few more to catch the Black Ferns who claimed their sixth Rugby World Cup title last year in another thriller when they beat England.
