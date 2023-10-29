Ian Foster gives his last press conference as All Blacks head coach opening up on his future, legacy and what he will miss the most after four seasons in the top job. Video / NZ Herald

Sportswear giant Nike have been called out for getting their facts wrong in a congratulatory message to the Springboks after they beat the All Blacks yesterday to claim a fourth men’s Rugby World Cup title.

South Africa edged the All Blacks 12-11 in the battle between the two three-time World Cup winners.

“When we believe as one, it brings victory for all. Congratulations @springboks, the new World Champions and the first rugby team in history to do it four times,” the Nike message posted on X said.

When we believe as one, it brings victory for all.



Congratulations @springboks, the new World Champions and the first rugby team in history to do it four times.



A big win and an even bigger victory for every South African. 🏉🏆🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/0orI2lMswG — Nike (@Nike) October 28, 2023

However, the Springboks are the first men’s team to win a Rugby World Cup four times. The New Zealand women’s team won their fourth in 2010. And have added two more since.

South Africa need a few more to catch the Black Ferns who claimed their sixth Rugby World Cup title last year in another thriller when they beat England.

*mens



(New Zealand has 6 titles in the women’s game) https://t.co/sicJrByHaz — Elma Smit (@Elmakapelma) October 29, 2023

The Black Ferns are the current *SIX-TIME* world champions. https://t.co/KNznus1q2T — Daniel Phimphisane (@DPhimphisane) October 29, 2023

First men's team @BlackFerns have done it six times! Representation matters,words matter! Just ask @andy_murray who has consistently challenged journalists on facts ascribed to male players as having 'the best' record, when women eg @serenawilliams were top! #CantBeWhatYouCantSee — Badgeraz 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🌱 🇪🇺🌈 (@Badgeraz) October 29, 2023

Get full coverage of the Rugby World Cup.