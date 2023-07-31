All Blacks head coach Ian Foster. Photo / Getty Images

Of the widespread changes the All Blacks will usher in for their final home test of the year, two rookies are expected to garner attention against the Wallabies in Dunedin.

Three of the five rookies in the All Blacks squad debuted in the Rugby Championship to leave Chiefs loose forward Samipeni Finau and Crusaders backline utility Dallas McLeod itching for their maiden taste of the test arena this week.

Everything about the All Blacks’ approach to their rookies – injured Chiefs wing Emoni Narawa, who is again unavailable due to a back strain, Crusaders prop Tamaiti Williams and Hurricanes halfback Cam Roigard the others to impress - suggests they’ve been working to a clear plan this season.

Results could have altered that blueprint, but after three successive statement victories, the path is now clear to unleash Finau and McLeod against the Wallabies.

“We’ve always said when we picked the team, we want to win first and foremost; the black jersey demands that. With that comes being brave with selections and giving guys opportunities,” All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan said as the team prepared in Christchurch on Monday.

“If you look at the last few tests, we believe we’ve given guys a crack and they’ve taken their opportunities. That’s exactly what we want in a World Cup year, getting the balance right and selecting guys who are here for a reason.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster embraces All Black Mark Telea after winning the Rugby Championship. Photo / Getty Images

“It doesn’t come easy in the All Blacks. It’s not like we’re going to dish out test caps. You’ve got to pride yourself as a coach to set them up when they’re ready. They’ve got to be doing the work we require before we fire them into a big test match. You saw it with Tamaiti Williams - he came on against the best in the world in South Africa.”

McLeod was the bolter of the Rugby Championship squad – selected as a second five-eighth with the expectation he can inject a strong, direct alternative to Jordie Barrett.

“He’s been training well,” Ryan said. “He’s fitted in well and [is] making the most of his opportunities.”

As the World Cup squad naming looms next Monday, McLeod is competing with Braydon Ennor and David Havili, the latter set to make his return for Tasman in their NPC opener against Taranaki on Friday night after missing the Rugby Championship with a hamstring injury.

Finau’s powerful presence for the Chiefs this year – from lock, blindside and No. 8 – pushed Akira Ioane out of the All Blacks. For the World Cup, the Tongan-born Finau could be competing with injured blindside Ethan Blackadder and Luke Jacobson.

Since his initial All Blacks call-up, Ryan has regularly extolled Finau’s ability to provide a traditional blindside enforcer role. With Shannon Frizell expected to be spelled this week after setting the standard in the six jersey, the door is ajar to promote the 24-year-old Finau.

“Everything that we saw in Super Rugby [Pacific], we’re seeing in his trainings,” Ryan said. “He’s very diligent. He prides himself on getting his homework done. He’s had a good physical presence at training. That’s what we want from our six. He’s tracking away nicely.

“It’s a real credit to the experienced guys in the group that have set them up off the field. They do a lot of work in their books, getting to know our standards and holding everyone accountable.”

Codie Taylor is one of those senior All Blacks who has helped integrate the new caps this season. Having observed Crusaders teammate McLeod and Finau in recent weeks, Taylor senses they, too, will seize their chances against the Wallabies.

“They’ve been ready since they were named, to be honest,” Taylor said. “The environment this year, there’s obviously leadership and seniority amongst the group, but it’s always a good sign when young boys come in for the first time and feel comfortable to express themselves and be their own person. When you can’t be that, it does affect your rugby. If those boys get an opportunity, I’m excited to see them and I’m sure they’ll do us proud.”

While Narawa won’t add to his one test from the opening Rugby Championship victory in Mendoza, Ryan confirmed Crusaders wing Leicester Fainga’anuku is fit for the first time this test season after battling a calf complaint.

After inviting Dan Carter and Keven Mealamu to Melbourne in a mentoring capacity for their dominant win, the All Blacks have again welcomed Richie McCaw into camp to ensure no sense of complacency infiltrates.

“We’re already talking about our own standards as a team. As All Blacks, you can’t rest,” Taylor said. “You’ve got Richie walking around the hotel - he’s keeping us on edge. Just having his presence shows what it means to be an All Black. It’s another test against Australia. If they get this one, they’ll be a pretty happy camp.”