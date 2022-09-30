Jordie Barrett has stitches removed by Beauden's wife. Video / Jordie Barrett

All Black back Jordie Barrett has remained cool under pressure in whatever role the selectors have used him this season.

The Hurricanes fullback-cum-midfielder has shown those reserves of calmness extend to off-field treatment as well, lying back nervelessly as his brother's wife uses nail clippers to remove stitches from the side of his head.

Barrett posted footage on his Instagram account of the down-home surgery, with a caption reading: "Doctor @hannahlaity pulling out stitches."

Hannah Laity married Beauden Barrett in January 2019.

Jordie Barrett's head knock (L), suffered in Bledisloe II at Eden Park, required some home surgery via Hannah Laity (R). Photos / Photosport, Instagram

Starting at second five-eighths for the All Blacks on Saturday night, Jordie Barrett played a superb hand in providing midfield momentum for his team as they rolled the Wallabies. He took a cut to the head in a ruck that led to blood dripping down the side of his head.

He did not go to the blood bin during the match and said afterwards the cut was not serious.

"It's not too bad, finally hit a couple of rucks and came out with a bit of blood, so just a little nick, probably got about 10 more outings at the doctor to match dad."

Barrett's father Kevin played lock and loose forward for Taranaki and the Hurricanes.

Barrett has now started at least one All Blacks test in every backline position except for halfback and centre.

His performance in the No 12 jersey impressed critics like Gregor Paul, winning comparisons with an all-time great of the position.

Paul said: "There was a simplicity and clarity to his game that enabled Barrett to produce a direct and powerful running performance, the likes of which the All Blacks haven't seen since Ma'a Nonu was wrecking defences in 2015."

On the Rugby Direct podcast, Herald rugby writer Laim Napier listed the attributes Barrett brings to No 12. "Jordie Barrett did really well. He was direct, he was confrontational... He ran some great lines, he punched on to the ball, his defence was really sound, he brings that kicking option, his distribution is good."