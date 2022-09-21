Ian Foster holds a press conference to talk about the side he has named for Saturday’s Bledisloe Cup decider at Eden Park.

Ian Foster holds a press conference to talk about the side he has named for Saturday’s Bledisloe Cup decider at Eden Park.

All Blacks skipper Sam Cane has been ruled out of this weekend's Bledisloe Cup test in Auckland due to injury.

Cane is one of a number of forced changes to the All Blacks team that defeated Australia in Melbourne, with Scott Barrett, David Havili and Quinn Tupaea also unavailable for selection this week.

Sam Whitelock will lead a side which has welcomed No.8 Ardie Savea back from parental leave. He will take his place in a loose forward trio featuring Dalton Papali'i at openside flanker and Akira Ioane on the blindside.

With Havili and Tupaea out of the midfield selection frame, the All Blacks have retained a key combination that finished the Bledisloe Cup Test in Melbourne. Jordie Barrett will play second-five eighths while brother Beauden will stay at fullback.

23 for Saturday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zthRPD4TxC — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) September 21, 2022

The front row sees experienced hooker Codie Taylor selected in the run-on side while Samisoni Taukei'aho will provide cover, alongside props Ofa Tu'ungafasi and Nepo Laulala.

Lock Tupou Vaa'i, midfielder Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and outside back Sevu Reece are the other new faces added to the reserves.

All Blacks match-day 23 (Test caps in brackets):

1. Ethan de Groot (9)

2. Codie Taylor (71)

3. Tyrel Lomax (19)

4. Brodie Retallick (97)

5. Samuel Whitelock (139)

6. Akira Ioane (18)

7. Dalton Papali'i (17)

8. Ardie Savea (66)

9. Aaron Smith (110)

10. Richie Mo'unga (40)

11. Caleb Clarke (10)

12. Jordie Barrett (44)

13. Rieko Ioane (55)

14. Will Jordan (20)

15. Beauden Barrett (108)

16. Samisoni Taukei'aho (16)

17. Ofa Tu'ungafasi (47)

18. Nepo Laulala (41)

19. Tupou Vaa'i (14)

20. Hoskins Sotutu (11)

21. Finlay Christie (11)

22. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (1)

23. Sevu Reece (20)