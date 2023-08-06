Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

All Blacks v Wallabies: Seven big talking points from Bledisloe II - Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford
By
4 mins to read
The All Blacks secure a win 23-20 for the second Bledisloe Cup test match against the Wallabies. Video / Sky Sport

Phil Gifford lists seven talking points from this weekend’s rugby.

Look, it’s the cavalry coming

In the wildly vacillating test in Dunedin, the key figures in the second-half All Blacks recovery, and 23-20 victory, were

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport