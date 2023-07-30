All Blacks coach Ian Foster. Photo / Photosport

Restocking the trophy cabinet while rediscovering their mojo hands the All Blacks the freedom to be bold for their final home test of the year in Dunedin.

To this point of their year consistency of selection has been the central theme as the All Blacks strive to cement combinations for their looming World Cup campaign in France.

Three statement victories – over the Pumas, Springboks and Wallabies – have followed to lock away the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup for another year.

That selection approach shifts dramatically this week, though, with the return Bledisloe offering the chance to cap at least two more rookies and inject several other contenders for the last chance to impress before Ian Foster reveals his World Cup squad.

Crusaders midfielder Dallas McLeod and Chiefs loose forward Samipeni Finau have waited patiently while Chiefs wing Emoni Narawa, Crusaders prop Tamaiti Williams and Hurricanes halfback Cam Roigard earned their maiden test caps in recent weeks.

McLeod and Finau are now expected to join that group by making their debuts against the Wallabies in Dunedin.

Depending on Narawa’s recovery from his lingering back issue, Shaun Stevenson is an outside chance to debut while Will Jordan could start his first test at fullback.

Will Jordan dots down against the Wallabies. Photo / Getty

Foster faces a juggling act as he weighs those possibilities. Attempting to balance squad rotation without overly compromising performance is front of mind but after the commanding 38-7 victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, widespread changes are certain.

“We love the word dead rubber from one perspective because that means we’ve done the job in the first test, but it doesn’t change the fact it’s still a test match. It’s a vital cog on our step towards the World Cup,” Foster said after arriving in Christchurch where the All Blacks are based until travelling to Dunedin on Friday.

“It’s another chance for us to have a look at a few options both in the way we play and personnel. It’s fair to say you’ll see a couple of changes.”

Aside from McLeod and Finau those changes are likely to extend to welcoming Damian McKenzie back into the mix, possibly with another start at first five-eighth after he impressed there in the opening Rugby Championship test in Mendoza.

Leicester Fainga’anuku is expected to recover from his calf issue to savour his first test this season, with a likely start on the left wing after Mark Telea set the bar there.

Sam Whitelock could be promoted from the bench, and Foster also confirmed Crusaders prop Fletcher Newell is available after breaking his hand.

There are, however, no guarantees Sam Cane will return. The All Blacks captain sat out humbling the Wallabies after tweaking his neck against the Springboks the previous week. Two tests out from the World Cup, the All Blacks will adopt a cautious approach with their skipper.

“He’s pretty good. We might do a bit of testing with him early in the week,” Foster said. “Quite frankly we won’t be taking any risks there. If we don’t think it’s right then he won’t be playing. He’s progressed well during the week so we’ll make that decision [today].”

Foster is well aware the competitive edge and nervous tension will lift several notches this week as fringe squad candidates fight to force their way into the 33-man World Cup squad set to be named on August 7 – two days after the Dunedin test.

“I probably won’t mention it but they know it. Our focus will go on this performance but we would be foolish to think it’s not on peoples’ minds. That’s part of the excitement.”

Despite Wallabies coach Eddie Jones firing typically outlandish barbs last week about the New Zealand rugby arrogance and the economy being threatened by an All Blacks defeat, Foster again steered clear of returning serve.

The All Blacks are, after all, doing their talking where it matters most.

“He’s doing what he needs to do for his team and we do what we need to do for our team. I’ve got a high regard for Eddie. He’s a quality person and coach and his record speaks to that in many ways. The media love it when he says things and I guess he gets judged when they don’t come off but he brings a lot of colour to the game.”