Sam Cane and the All Blacks will be out to keep their hands on the Bledisloe Cup. Photo / Getty

Sam Cane and the All Blacks will be out to keep their hands on the Bledisloe Cup. Photo / Getty

As he prepares to lead the All Blacks in their quest to notch successive victories for the first time this season Sam Cane has acknowledged the fear factor attached to letting the Bledisloe Cup slip through his grasp.

Retaining the Bledisloe has become a rite of passage for the All Blacks.

On Thursday night at Melbourne's 55,000 sold-out Marvel Stadium the All Blacks will attempt to extend their dominance over the Wallabies by locking the Bledisloe away for a 20th straight year with victory in the first of this year's two test series.

On the eve of that match, after concluding their final training session at the Lakeside Stadium, Cane admitted the fear of being the team to lose the coveted Cup is a powerful driver for the All Blacks.

"Absolutely," Cane said. "Winning and losing, they're both strong motivators but in different ways. There's a fear of losing it, there's the pressure, but you look at that in a positive spin, too. That's something that motivates us to make sure it's not on our watch. The way we view it no one holds it. It's up to us to go out there and take it."

Following their impressive 53-3 victory against the Pumas in Hamilton that featured seven tries – after suffering the historic home defeat to the same opponent the previous week in Christchurch – Cane is demanding the All Blacks finally break their frustrating lose-win cycle this year.

"We're proud of the performance we put in the other weekend but it's certainly time to back it up. We haven't been pleased with our inconsistencies this year. With a trophy like this on the line over here, it's a tough place to play, we haven't always had great success here. Being a two-match series compared to three we know how critical this one is.

"We've been improving gradually in the past four tests – even the one we lost to Argie a lot of areas in that game we got right, we just didn't get it on the scoreboard. We've been putting in the work so hopefully we can keep trending in that direction.

"There's a different feel but there's still that deep desire to want to back it up because it's only one performance. There's huge hunger to put out another one."

Despite Wallabies emerging from their dispiriting 24-8 loss to the Springboks, and Dave Rennie making eight changes to his starting team that includes playmaker Bernard Foley's recall for his first test in three years, Cane expects Australia's revamped all-Rebels loose forward trio of Pete Samu, Rob Valetini and Rob Leota to pose threats.

"They've picked a loose forward trio that are all strong ball carriers. We're anticipating a physical game. The breakdown is always important but often that's a result of the team who is getting over the top in terms of the gainline and carries, so they've picked a loose forward trio to try to do that and it's our job to nullify that and put it back on them.

"They've got a very good forward pack, they've had a lot of success with their driving maul and when they get humming, they can score points. We've done a lot of work on them and feel like we've had a good week's prep. The kilter has been thrown out a bit in terms of having a Thursday night test because we're so used to the structure but we can't wait for it.

"The thing about the Aussies is it doesn't matter what's going on, they've always got plenty of confidence in themselves and their ability. They've shown that time and again – how they can front up. There's been some classic matches in the time I've been involved where they go right down to the wire. I expect the intensity to be right up there. It will be a brutal encounter and we're ready for it."

Cane carries renewed confidence after his best performance of the season in Hamilton as he starts in the new-look loose forwards alongside Scott Barrett and Blues No 8 Hoskins Sotutu, who makes his maiden appearance of the season while Ardie Savea remains at home for the birth of his third child and Shannon Frizell nurses a minor rib injury.

"Scott has done a good job at six in the times he's been called upon at the start of the year. It makes sense having the big man Brodie [Retallick] back, he loves these encounters. Hoskins has been patiently waiting for his opportunity. He had another impressive Super Rugby campaign. He's been training the house down with us so I know he's ready."