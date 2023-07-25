Voyager 2023 media awards

All Blacks v Wallabies Bledisloe Cup: Why Sam Whitelock’s time as a starter may be over - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
4 mins to read
All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock is most likely ranked third by the national selectors. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Because he’s every inch a competitor, Sam Whitelock will scrap with all he has to stay in contention as an All Blacks starter at lock.

If, as expected, he starts this week , watch him provide a timely reminder of why he’s New Zealand’s second-most capped player of all time and why this time last year, former Ireland first five Ronan O’Gara said it was a 10-15-point game-changer when the veteran lock was ruled out of the second test due to concussion.

