Will Jordan will start at fullback for the All Blacks this weekend. Photo / Getty

Afternoon footy

After last weekend’s 38-7 All Blacks win saw them retain the Bledisloe Cup for another year (make that a 21-year drought for the Wallabies), the sides will run out under the roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium for Dunedin’s dead rubber test at the family-friendly time of 2.35pm on Saturday afternoon. Plan accordingly.

What’s on the line?

While the Bledisloe Cup is securely locked away for another year, the All Blacks have plenty to play for this weekend - particularly when you look at the team Ian Foster has selected.

With the World Cup squad named on Monday evening, this weekend is the final opportunity for players to stake their claim to a spot on the plane to France. Herald rugby scribe Liam Napier reports Foster and fellow selectors Jason Ryan and Joe Schmidt have the bulk, but not all, of their 33-man World Cup squad already locked in, so there are spots up for grabs.

There will be plenty of attention on Shaun Stevenson (right wing), Samipeni Finau (blindside flanker) and Dallas McLeod (reserve back) as they make their All Blacks debuts in the contest, while fellow All Blacks rookie Tamaiti Williams (loosehead prop) will make his second test appearance.

Foster’s selections have been a masterstroke as, instead of having a Test with little to whet the appetite, there will be plenty of interest with the World Cup looming.

At the other end of the spectrum, a handful of players will be making their final test appearance on home soil before moving onto the next stage of their careers, including Highlanders stalwart Aaron Smith, who provides cover at halfback.

In an exceptionally rare occurrence, there won’t be a single Barrett in the All Blacks matchday 23.

For the Wallabies, they will run out a relatively settled side with limited changes, though Tate McDermott takes over as captain with Allan Alaalatoa suffering an Achilles injury last time out. He’ll miss the World Cup because of it, so this test is a big opportunity for the likes of Pone Fa’amausili (tighthead prop) and Zane Nonggorr (reserve prop) to stake their claims for larger roles moving forward.

Carter Gordon gets another start in the No. 10 jersey after a mixed showing in his first test start last weekend; coach Eddie Jones noting the need to give the 22-year-old some time in the saddle if he’s going to succeed at the top level. Jones makes a great point, though you can understand frustrations with the side still being experimented with so close to the World Cup.

Carter Gordon retains the No 10 jersey for the Wallabies this weekend. Photo / Getty Images

How the sides line up

All Blacks: Will Jordan, Shaun Stevenson, Braydon Ennor, Anton Lienert-Brown, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Damian McKenzie, Finlay Christie, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Samipeni Finau, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams.

Reserves: Dane Coles, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Luke Jacobson, Aaron Smith, Richie Mo’unga, Dallas McLeod.

Wallabies: Andrew Kellaway, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jordan Petaia, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Carter Gordon, Tate McDermott, Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Tom Hooper, Richie Arnold, Nick Frost, Pone Fa’amausili, David Porecki, Angus Bell.

Reserves: Jordan Uelese, James Slipper, Zane Nonggorr, Will Skelton, Rob Leota, Nic White, Quade Cooper, Izaia Perese.

TAB odds

All Blacks: $1.10 Draw: $26 Australia: $6.00

How to follow the action

For live commentary of All Blacks v Wallabies, join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio.

You can watch the game on Sky Sport 1 and live streaming on Sky Sport Now; an alternative commentary option from the Alternative Commentary Collective is available on iHeartRadio, Hauraki and Sky Sport 9.

You can also find live updates at nzherald.co.nz.