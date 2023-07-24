Sam Whitelock of the All Blacks looks on during a training session. Photo / Getty

When the second most capped All Black is no guarantee to start, you know competition is fierce. And with two tests before the World Cup squad is named, selection pressure is fast moving from simmering to acute boiling point.

Sam Whitelock finished last year captaining the All Blacks in Sam Cane’s absence. The 34-year-old veteran sits five tests behind equalling Richie McCaw as the most capped All Black in history. He remains one of the world’s leading lineout weapons, too.

While Whitelock is expected to return from a nagging Achilles issue to start Saturday’s Bledisloe Cup battle in Melbourne, the form of Brodie Retallick and Scott Barrett leave their most senior statesmen on edge.

Probed on the All Blacks locking conundrum following compelling victories against the Pumas and Springboks, forwards coach Jason Ryan offered no promise Whitelock will be fast-tracked back into the starting role he’s fulfilled 121 times.

“There’s a lot of All Blacks raring to go at the moment. He’s selectable,” Ryan said. “We just pick the best team and we’re honest with the boys early on. We’ve got three world class, world leading locks and a couple of younger fellas that are doing a pretty good job as well. We’re brave with our selections and there’s no guarantees for anyone. That’s the way the All Blacks should be.”

Whitelock, in his final test campaign before departing to French club Pau after the World Cup, dug himself something of a hole by defying the All Blacks and medical opinion to play 80 minutes and help lead the Crusaders to a seventh successive Super Rugby title last month.

That effort set his recovery back by ruling him out of the victory over the Pumas, where Barrett and Josh Lord impressed in the second-row.

Whitelock was then deemed fit for the Springboks – yet the All Blacks opted for the cautious approach to ensure his Achilles is fully healed.

Ryan has glowingly praised Barrett’s increasing influence in recent weeks to shift the dynamic around Whitelock and Retallick’s record locking partnership.

After running the water while Retallick and Barrett helped lay the platform against the Springboks, Whitelock senses the pressure to immediately perform as the All Blacks seek to retain the Bledisloe for a 21st straight year at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“We’ve all been around long enough to know five doesn’t go into two but that’s a good thing,” Whitelock said of the All Blacks locking contingent that includes Tupou Vaa’i and Lord.

“It’s a good sign for us as players, the forward pack and the team. Lock is one of those positions where there’s some heat at the moment which is great. You can look at a number of positions. If we asked everyone in the room who you’re starting XV is everyone has a different opinion but that means there’s a competitive edge in the squad and you’ve got to perform because if you don’t, someone is there ready to go.

“I feel like I’m in a really good spot. I was cleared to play the last game but just not selected. I got through the full training week and been in and around the team so hopefully selection goes my way and I get a chance to get out there.

“I’ve been taking every chance to put the injury behind me and get stronger. I’ve been diligent around the best thing to do and annoying the physio and doctors trying to do everything I can to play.”

Lock isn’t the only source of selection contention. Anton Lienert-Brown’s return from his three-match suspension adds intrigue to the midfield. Leicester Fainga’anuku continues to recover from his calf strain – Ryan suggested he will be available for the return Bledisloe test in Dunedin next week – leaving Mark Telea and Caleb Clarke to contest the left wing with Emoni Narawa still troubled by his back complaint.

Elsewhere the injured brigade that includes Ethan Blackadder, David Havili and Joe Moody are nearing returns.

Congestion extends to rookie blindside Samipeni Finau, halfback Cam Roigard and second-five Dallas McLeod awaiting their maiden test boarding passes.

The Wallabies are clearly front of mind but so, too, is the looming World Cup squad reveal where the All Blacks are restricted to 33 names.

“It’s definitely in our thoughts,” Ryan said. “In selection meetings the last couple of days we’ve got genuine competition for spots right across the park – and that’s good. What’s not been seen is how hard guys are working, how well they’re training and competing during the week, which is setting us up for some good performances.

“We’ve won two tests in a row. One has been away from home and one has been against the world champions so we’re confident but we’re not arrogant. We keep our feet on the ground and constantly strive to be better.”

Such a mantra resonates with rookies through to those once considered bolted on starters.

