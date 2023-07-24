Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

All Blacks v Wallabies Bledisloe Cup: Sam Whitelock feels selection heat ahead of return

Liam Napier
By
5 mins to read
Sam Whitelock of the All Blacks looks on during a training session. Photo / Getty

Sam Whitelock of the All Blacks looks on during a training session. Photo / Getty

When the second most capped All Black is no guarantee to start, you know competition is fierce. And with two tests before the World Cup squad is named, selection pressure is fast moving from simmering

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport