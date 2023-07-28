Ian Foster is keeping his options open.

Leading into the All Blacks’ 2023 campaign, there was added intrigue this year around the battle for minutes at first five-eighth, as returning star Damian McKenzie emphatically threw his hat into the ring with a standout Super Rugby Pacific season in the No 10 jersey with the Chiefs.

Through the Rugby Championship, Foster seems to have shown his hand; starting McKenzie at 10 against Argentina before reverting to the familiar combination of Richie Mo’unga at first five and Beauden Barrett at fullback for the test against South Africa, allowing for an inside back-outside back combination on the bench.

That will be the case again on Saturday night in Melbourne when the All Blacks meet the Wallabies at the MCG in the year’s first Bledisloe Cup test, with Anton Lienert-Brown and Caleb Clarke occupying the spaces on the bench and leaving McKenzie surplus to requirements.

But as was displayed in their season opener against Argentina, there is a world in which there is a spot for all three of Barrett, McKenzie and Mo’unga in the matchday squad. However, Foster said at this stage the All Blacks are more interested in sharing those opportunities.

“There is room for three. We’ve elected not to do that at the moment. It’s no reflection on Damian. It’s a chance for us to keep looking at some of the other options,” Foster said.

“We’re trying to nail each week as we go. We want to win a championship, we want to make a statement about the Bledisloe, but at the same time, we want to make sure we’re giving players enough opportunity to show how they can contribute.

“That sees us go with a midfield and outside back type of combo on the bench, but it may not always be like that.”

Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie started at fullback and first five against Argentina earlier this month. Photo / Photosport

Foster has elected to remain consistent with his squad for this weekend’s Rugby Championship finale as the side look to take out the title as well as retain the Bledisloe Cup for another year. The only change in the run-on team sees Dalton Papali’i replace Sam Cane on the openside due to a minor injury that is only expected to keep the regular captain out for a week; Ardie Savea will captain the side in Melbourne. Luke Jacobson gets an opportunity on the bench with Papali’i promoted, while Lienert-Brown will return from suspension for his first test of the year as midfield cover on the bench.

It will be a welcome return for Lienert-Brown – albeit delayed by suspension – after being limited by injury during the 2022 test season and again during this year’s Super Rugby campaign.

“He’s an experienced player. We all know the last couple of years he’s had a few hurdles to climb,” Foster said of Lienert-Brown.

“Whilst those stories are tough for players at the time, I love those stories from the sense that it grows character and perseverance. We’ve seen that in him, he’s trained well, he’s desperate; he’s had two weeks in jail, hasn’t he? But he’s through that, he’s prepared the team well and done his own work at a high level.

“He’s a player we’ve got a lot of faith in. I’m sure he’ll be a little bit nervous, but he’s just got to trust who he is and what he’s done in this jersey and go and do it again.”

All Blacks v Wallabies

Saturday 9.45pm, Melbourne

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea (c), Dalton Papali’i, Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot.

Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Sam Whitelock, Luke Jacobson, Cam Roigard, Anton Lienert-Brown, Caleb Clarke.

Australia: Andrew Kellaway, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jordan Petaia, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Carter Gordon, Tate McDermott, Rob Valetini, Tom Hooper, Jed Holloway, Will Skelton, Nick Frost, Allan Alaalatoa (c), David Porecki, Angus Bell.

Reserves: Jordan Uelese, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Richie Arnold, Rob Leota, Nic White, Quade Cooper, Izaia Perese.