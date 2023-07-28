The All Blacks are on the verge of an unbeaten Rugby Championship campaign. Photo / Photosport

The rapidly shifting sands of expectation move to the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground where the All Blacks, by virtue of their supercharged evolution, are forecast to pile further pressure on the Wallabies.

How different that backdrop is to 10 short months ago when the All Blacks last visited Australia’s sporting capital.

On that occasion, Ian Foster’s men arrived amid a fraught four-loss, three-win record. At that point even thoughts of the customary Bledisloe Cup retention sparked anxiety.

As it transpired the All Blacks departed Melbourne thankful for French referee Mathieu Raynal’s infamous ‘we play now’ time wasting decision at the death that paved the platform for Jordie Barrett’s match-winning try.

Such a finish remains raw for the Wallabies.

“It hurts,” Wallabies prop James Slipper said. “We kind of blew that game so it makes it hurt a little bit more. Hopefully we can play a game that’s on our terms and we don’t have a referee come in and decide it right at the end.”

Escaping that Bledisloe classic marked the second victory in the All Blacks’ now nine-test unbeaten run that propels them to the verge of the first unbeaten Rugby Championship – albeit the truncated version – since 2017.

The two-decade Bledisloe dominance and an overall 70 per cent win record always installs the All Blacks heavy favourites against the Wallabies. Yet only with statement victories over the Pumas in Mendoza and Springboks at Mt Smart this year have the All Blacks reinstated their status.

As he assumes the captaincy for the fifth time, while Sam Cane nurses his injured neck, Ardie Savea reflects on the All Blacks’ transformation to the point of embracing those expectations again.

“We’ve got good consistency in our team. We’ve got great leaders. We learned a lot about ourselves last year. We took a lot of lessons and we’ve tried to rectify that through the offseason and week by week,” Savea, stood beside the Yarra River, said as a cruise boat carrying a swag of All Blacks supporters swung by. “There’s a lot of confidence in our group but also a good edge to be better.

“It’s always important to look at the bigger picture in terms of what we want to achieve but you break it down week by week. That’s the mantra we’ve been going for. This week is another great challenge for us in Melbourne at the G against an Aussie team that’s hurting. It’s do or die so we want to go out and throw some punches.

“The Bled means so much to not only the All Blacks but all of New Zealand. A lot is on the line. We know that. We feel that. We harness that. We use that fuel and energy for Saturday.”

The All Blacks are, indeed, far from the complete product. For all the improvement their second half performance left lingering frustrations against the Pumas. Conceding two maul tries this season irks demanding forwards coach Jason Ryan. The scrum battled at times against the Springboks, too. And while the forward pack has laid a largely impressive platform through their carry and clean, Aaron Smith outlined the desire for longer dominance on that front.

Such a focus is front of mind as Eddie Jones stacks the Wallabies pack with size – this tactic evident in selecting unproven 118kg loose forward Tom Hooper at openside in an attempt to challenge the All Blacks breakdown.

“The forwards have been outstanding by providing fast ball for periods. The key to that is trying to sustain it for longer,” Smith said. “Momentum always shifts in test matches. We’ve had two pretty good starts but as a team we want to be more consistent throughout the whole game. It’s exciting to see what we can do when we play at speed, we’re all in sync, seeing space and attacking it.”

Reflecting on the last Bledisloe at the MCG, won 20-15 by the Wallabies in 2007, offers another pointer as to why the locals start rank outsiders in tonight’s match where a crowd of 85,000 is expected. That day the Wallabies had greats of their game including George Gregan, Stephen Larkham, Matt Giteau, Stirling Mortlock, George Smith, Nathan Sharpe and Lote Tuqiri.

Compare that team to Jones’ experimental side for Saturday, and the gulf in class is clear.

Theatrics aside, Jones’ record against the All Blacks warrants respect, though. Six wins and a draw – with England at Twickenham last November – from 14 attempts amounts to an elite return.

Emerging from a humbling in South Africa and deflating home defeat against Argentina, the Wallabies must defy form and history to keep the Bledisloe contest alive in Dunedin next week.

Jones possesses a proven ability to conjure unlikely upsets but this test will shine a light on whether the Wallabies are experiencing growing pains – or the poor management decision to change coaches on the eve of the World Cup.

“Eddie is definitely a coach who speaks his mind. He’s a lot different to what we’re used to. We’ve really enjoyed that approach,” Slipper said. “We’re trying to build something. We’ve changed what we’re doing in terms of staff, coaches, there’s new players in the squad. There’s a different landscape to us.

“There’s been a lot of hard work; a lot of honesty. A lot of bad habits we’ve formed over the past 10-20 years so we’re trying to change that in the way we train.

“We’ve got high endeavours to push forward and win the Cup. It’s a two-horse race. The odds don’t really stack up when you’ve lost 20 in a row. That’s on us as players and that’s something we’re trying to rectify.”

Wallabies v All Blacks

Tonight, 9.45pm, Melbourne

Australia: Andrew Kellaway, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jordan Petaia, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Carter Gordon, Tate McDermott, Rob Valetini, Tom Hooper, Jed Holloway, Will Skelton, Nick Frost, Allan Alaalatoa (c), David Porecki, Angus Bell.

Reserves: Jordan Uelese, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Richie Arnold, Rob Leota, Nic White, Quade Cooper, Izaia Perese.

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea (c), Dalton Papali’i, Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot.

Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Sam Whitelock, Luke Jacobson, Cam Roigard, Anton Lienert-Brown, Caleb Clarke.



