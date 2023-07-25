Anton Lienert-Brown (left) and David Havili are likely to play more prominent roles for the All Blacks this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Anton Lienert-Brown’s return from suspension for the opening Bledisloe Cup test of the year shines a spotlight on the looming midfield squeeze for the All Blacks.

Sam Whitelock noted, while discussing his comeback from an Achilles injury this week, that five locks can’t fit in a matchday squad.

For the midfield contenders, the same fraught conversion is likely to be true for the World Cup squad that will be named in a matter of weeks.

The All Blacks’ immediate midfield stocks extend to carrying first-choice pairing Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane. Deputy duties, for now at least, sit with Braydon Ennor, the uncapped Dallas McLeod and Lienert-Brown, who is yet to feature this test season after serving a two-match suspension for his head collision tackle on McLeod in the Super Rugby Pacific final.

Beyond that quartet, Jack Goodhue was a standout for the All Blacks XV in Japan and David Havili is in a race against time to return from a hamstring injury.

For the 33-man World Cup squad, the All Blacks are likely to select four midfielders. Barrett and Ioane are locked in. Lienert-Brown’s experience, versatility and composure will rubber-stamp his inclusion for a second World Cup - provided he remains fit.

But after watching Barrett and Ioane set the bar and establish their budding combination, Lienert-Brown is eager to put a series of disruptions behind him and cement his status with his expected contribution off the bench against the Wallabies at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

“I was feeling good until I ran into my mate Dallas’ head,” Lienert-Brown said. “That was frustrating but everything before that I felt I got myself into a good place and over the last couple of weeks I’ve been trying to get back there.

“I’m human and there have been times I’ve been frustrated but you’ve got to quickly get over it, move on and focus week by week. When you’re not playing you’ve got to get better and get fitter.

“I’ve been suspended so I haven’t been playing but this team has been going extremely well and I’ve enjoyed watching them.

“The All Blacks jersey demands each position is fought for. Credit to Jordie and Rieko, they’ve done an extremely good job and Braydon has been awesome off the bench, so it’s good for the jersey. That’s what this environment needs.

“There are 36 players in here and only 23 get to play. Every week there are 13 guys itching to get out there and we wouldn’t have it any other way. You wouldn’t be here if you didn’t have that hunger and desire inside yourself.”

Lienert-Brown’s ability to cover second five-eighths and centre sets him apart from other midfield contenders to provide invaluable squad balance and leave Ennor, McLeod, Goodhue and Havili likely contesting one role for the World Cup.

McLeod was the genuine bolter of the Rugby Championship squad. Despite largely featuring on the wing for the Crusaders, the All Blacks selected him as a second five option, believing he possesses the strength to offer a similar direct punch to Barrett. McLeod may, however, only get one chance - likely next week in Dunedin - to push his case for the World Cup.

Ennor has been a big mover for the Crusaders from centre this season. He was asked to cover second five from the bench against the Springboks but he remains unproven at test level there, particularly compared to Lienert-Brown.

Havili started 16 tests at second five in this World Cup cycle, only to rapidly lose ground following Barrett’s belated switch from fullback, which completely altered the desired dynamic of the 12 role.

With Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett refining their playmaking abilities in the starting backline, the All Blacks second five role has moved from Havili’s subtle skills to Barrett’s confrontational presence, alongside the consistent appeal for a strong communicator.

Havili’s untimely setback opened the door for Ennor to enjoy game time, Lienert-Brown to make his comeback and McLeod to potentially seize his chance in the coming weeks. As the World Cup squeeze looms, the fourth midfield spot appears up for grabs.

Before that juncture arrives, the All Blacks are intent on retaining the Bledisloe and absorbing advice from the 2015 World Cup winners, with Liam Messam, Dan Carter and Conrad Smith continuing this year’s theme of attending training at Mt Smart on Tuesday.

“It’s awesome to have a legend like Conrad in the group,” Lienert-Brown said. “He doesn’t say a lot but when he does say something special, the midfielders take that on board. They haven’t come in here and tried to show you the way. Just having their presence around the group is massive.”

As for the 0-2 Wallabies, there is no hint of complacency from the All Blacks.

“When they play us they go up another level and with Eddie Jones at the helm now, he’ll definitely have a few tricks up their sleeve. They will have stewed on a disappointing couple of weeks for them - they wouldn’t have been sitting comfy in their week off - so we know they’ll bring it to us. I don’t doubt they’ll come into the game with plenty of belief,” Lienert-Brown said.