Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby
Updated

All Blacks v Wallabies Bledisloe Cup: Anton Lienert-Brown’s return highlights looming midfield squeeze

Liam Napier
By
5 mins to read
Anton Lienert-Brown (left) and David Havili are likely to play more prominent roles for the All Blacks this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Anton Lienert-Brown (left) and David Havili are likely to play more prominent roles for the All Blacks this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Anton Lienert-Brown’s return from suspension for the opening Bledisloe Cup test of the year shines a spotlight on the looming midfield squeeze for the All Blacks.

Sam Whitelock noted, while discussing his comeback , that five locks can’t fit in a matchday squad.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport