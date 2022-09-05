The All Blacks silence critics, the Warriors' soul-destroying final chapter and Kiwi Marcus Armstong on the Formula 2 podium - Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / Spark Sport

The All Blacks will be without Ardie Savea and Shannon Frizell for the first Rugby Championship test against the Wallabies in Melbourne.

All Blacks selectors Ian Foster, Joe Schmidt and Jason Ryan announced a squad of 33 players that will travel to Melbourne for the test on Thursday next week.

Loose forward Luke Jacobson is in line to add to his 12 tests after being added as an injury replacement for Shannon Frizell.

The blindside flanker suffered an injury to his ribs during the side's win over Argentina in Hamilton.

Frizell joins Jack Goodhue (knee) and Patrick Tuipulotu (neck) on the list of injured players that are not available for selection next week.

Shannon Frizell is out with an injury. Photo / Photosport

In Melbourne the squad will also be without loose forward Ardie Savea who will remain at home to prepare for the birth of his child.

He is expected to return when the squad assembles for the second Bledisloe Cup test against the Wallabies at Eden Park in Auckland on September 24.

Uncapped lock Josh Dickson has been officially released from the squad after coming in as injury cover and will rejoin Otago's NPC squad.

Meanwhile, Aidan Ross, Angus Ta'avao and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will also remain in New Zealand to play for their provinces in round six of the NPC.

The 33-strong squad for the trip to Melbourne is as follows (age, Super Rugby club, province, test caps):

Forwards

Hookers:

Dane Coles (35, Hurricanes / Wellington, 83)

Samisoni Taukei'aho (25, Chiefs / Waikato, 15)

Codie Taylor (31, Crusaders / Canterbury, 71)

Props:

George Bower (30, Crusaders / Otago, 18)

Ethan de Groot (24, Highlanders / Southland, 8)

Nepo Laulala (30, Blues / Counties Manukau, 41)

Tyrel Lomax (26, Hurricanes / Tasman, 18)

Fletcher Newell (22, Canterbury / Crusaders, 3)

Ofa Tu'ungafasi (30, Blues / Northland, 47)

Locks:

Scott Barrett (28, Crusaders / Taranaki, 54)

Brodie Retallick (31, Chiefs / Hawke's Bay, 96)

Tupou Vaa'i (22, Chiefs / Taranaki, 14)

Samuel Whitelock (33, Crusaders / Canterbury, 138)

Loose Forwards:

Sam Cane (30, Chiefs / Bay of Plenty, 84) – captain

Akira Ioane (27, Blues / Auckland, 17)

Luke Jacobson (25, Chiefs / Waikato, 12)

Dalton Papali'i (24, Blues / Counties Manukau, 16)

Hoskins Sotutu (24, Blues / Counties Manukau, 10)

Backs

Halfbacks:

Finlay Christie (26, Blues / Tasman, 10)

Folau Fakatava (22, Highlanders / Hawke's Bay, 2)

Aaron Smith (33, Highlanders / Manawatu, 109)

First five–eighths:

Beauden Barrett (31, Blues / Taranaki, 107)

Richie Mo'unga (28, Crusaders / Canterbury, 39)

Stephen Perofeta (25, Blues / Taranaki 1)

Midfielders:

Braydon Ennor (25, Crusaders / Canterbury, 5)

David Havili (27, Crusaders / Tasman, 20)

Rieko Ioane (25, Blues / Auckland, 54)

Quinn Tupaea (23, Chiefs / Waikato, 13)

Outside backs:

Jordie Barrett (25, Hurricanes / Taranaki, 43)

Caleb Clarke (23, Blues / Auckland, 9)

Leicester Fainga'anuku (22, Crusaders / Tasman, 2)

Will Jordan (24, Crusaders / Tasman, 19)

Sevu Reece (25, Crusaders / Tasman, 20)

Released for NPC: Aidan Ross, Angus Ta'avao, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Unavailable due to injury: Shannon Frizell, Jack Goodhue, Patrick Tuipulotu.