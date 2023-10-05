OPINION

The All Blacks’ journey through the pool stage of the Rugby World Cup has been nothing short of eventful but, amid the excitement of qualifying for the quarter-finals, fans should pause and critically assess what unfolded on the field.

While the scoreboard from today might suggest a dominant performance over Uruguay with a 73-0 victory, a closer look reveals myriad concerns that question the assertions of a resurgent All Blacks team.

For many pundits and fans, the encounter last week against Italy seemed to signify a reinvigorated All Blacks, ready to take on the world once again after winning 96-17. However, the Uruguay game was a display marked by hesitations, miscues, and a lack of precision that leaves doubts lingering like a stubborn dark cloud on the horizon.

In the opening 10 minutes, Uruguay looked the better team and had the All Blacks under pressure – and if they were a better side they would have converted from those opportunities. The All Blacks struggled to find their rhythm against the spirited South American side, opponents far from the upper echelons of international rugby. The lacklustre first half in particular, devoid of any fluent momentum, exposed impatience, wayward passes, and a distressing number of errors, was tough to watch.

The reality is that this level of execution is simply unacceptable, especially when considering the calibre of competition that looms ahead in the knockout stages. To challenge the likes of world No 1 Ireland, who have showcased remarkable consistency with an unbeaten streak spanning 16 tests, significant improvements must be made.

Leicester Fainga'anuku was one of the standout performers in the match against Uruguay. Photo / Andrew Cornaga, Photosport

The inability to maintain ball security, a lack of breakdown efficiency, and rash decision-making underline the pressing need for an intensive review and dedicated training regimen. Simply put, the All Blacks cannot afford to be complacent or start slowly against their opponents in the upcoming stages of the World Cup.

Such a performance against Ireland would see the All Blacks packing heading home early. The opening 20 minutes of the match against Italy, while a weak international side, is the type of performance the All Blacks need next week whoever their opponents are.

The All Blacks have shown glimpses of their potential, and there were standout performers against Uruguay such as Damian McKenzie, Cam Roigard and Leicester Fainga’anuku. However, individual brilliance alone will not suffice when facing top-tier opposition. The collective performance needs to rise to the occasion, reflecting the standard that befits an All Blacks team.

Next week, of course, the All Blacks will recall their best players in the shape of Ardie Savea, Aaron Smith, Rieko Ioane and Brodie Retallick among others who will help steady the ship.

The All Blacks may have progressed into the quarter-finals but their passage has been anything but convincing and the jubilation must be tempered with a dose of reality. As the team awaits their next opponent – which is likely to be the formidable Ireland – the All Blacks must reflect on their recent displays and focus on rectifying the lapses in execution. Ball security, breakdown efficiency and tactical discipline must be honed to a fine edge to compete at the highest level of international rugby.

The road to success in this World Cup demands a higher level of performance and a more refined approach. Only then will they truly be worthy of claiming the title of world champions once again.

Luke Kirkness is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He previously covered consumer affairs for the Herald and was an assistant news director in the Bay of Plenty. He won Student Journalist of the Year in 2019.