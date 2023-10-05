All Blacks stars wowed thousands of Lyon locals as they gave back to their host city for the 2023 Rugby World Cup with an open training for all ages. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION

In the realm of rugby, particularly All Blacks rugby, where respect and sportsmanship are touted as fundamental values, recent reports suggesting that incoming coach Scott Robertson is unwelcome at Rugby World Cup matches in France would be nothing short of a disgraceful act.

According to his former teammate Justin Marshall, Robertson has been asked to stay away from All Blacks matches, deemed a potential “distraction” for players. The former All Blacks halfback suggested there were fears that current players might seek to impress or engage with Robertson, the future coach, leading to a shift in focus during critical games.

The situation raises a question: is this a genuine concern or a display of childish, schoolyard behaviour?

Former All Blacks, including iconic figures like Richie McCaw, Dan Carter, Conrad Smith and 2011 World Cup hero Stephen Donald have been witnessed in the stands at this tournament, passionately supporting their nation without a hint of reprimand. However, it appears that Robertson - the man soon to take the helm - is being treated differently.

Marshall’s revelation during a panel discussion on South Africa’s SuperSport, where he is working as a pundit after losing his commentary role with Sky TV, is a shock to the rugby fraternity. The audacity to prevent Robertson, a highly successful and respected coach, from attending games is not only unprofessional but paints a picture of insecurity and paranoia within the All Blacks camp. They should be focused on tomorrow’s match with Uruguay and the quarter-final next weekend.

New Zealand Rugby refused to comment on the matter but it is understood no directive was sent from the organisation based in Wellington to block Robertson’s attendance at matches. All Blacks management in France has been approached for comment.

If Marshall’s claims are baseless, one would expect an immediate and emphatic denial to preserve the reputation of the team and the sport, and the lack of comment so far is a stark evasion of accountability. The lack of a clear response only adds to the growing scepticism surrounding the alleged directive.

Roberston’s declared intention earlier this year to attend the World Cup to glean insights into opposition teams and enhance his understanding of the tournament is a testament to his dedication and desire to improve as a coach. To label this as a potential distraction is an insult to his professionalism and integrity.

The timing of Robertson’s announcement as the next All Blacks coach should not be an excuse for such demeaning behaviour. Ian Foster, the current coach, may have voiced concerns about the timing but the interests of the team should always supersede personal feelings. Foster’s focus should be on leading the team in the present, not dwelling on uncertainties regarding the future.

What is more concerning is the contrasting treatment of former All Blacks attending matches without being labelled as distractions. What about other celebrities spotted in the crowd like David Beckham, Jason Momoa, Gerard Butler, George Russell and Adriana Sklenaříková? The players have too much professionalism to get distracted by someone in the crowd.

This alleged discriminatory treatment showcases a double standard and undermines the values of fairness and equity that rugby should uphold.

In a sport that thrives on teamwork, unity, and a strong sense of camaraderie, such actions seem out of place. It’s essential to remember that the heart of this game is in the spirit of sportsmanship, respect and a shared passion for rugby. The focus should always be on the betterment of the team and the sport, rather than on personal discomfort or rivalry.

Rugby enthusiasts and fans worldwide would prefer to see a shift towards a more dignified and sportsmanlike approach, leaving behind the shadows of this unsavoury incident.

