The All Blacks have secured their spot in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals after a dominant 72-0 victory over Uruguay in their last Pool A match in Lyon. Video / SKy Sports

The All Blacks recorded another emphatic win in their final Rugby World Cup 2023 pool game, running away 73-0 winners over Uruguay in Lyon. It’ll likely be the last bit of free-flowing rugby New Zealand will play before they face stiffer competition in the quarter-finals. Here’s how the All Blacks rated in the victory:

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi - 7

Steady scrum spearheaded by the loosehead, with help by Fletcher Newell. Laid a platform for many of the All Blacks’ tries off the back of the scrum, particularly from five metres out.

2. Codie Taylor – 8

Big points for his activity on defence in all facets. Forced two turnovers, including a big hit from behind as Uruguay made a rare break in the opening stanza. Finished with seven tackles. Lineout stayed strong throughout.

3. Tyrel Lomax – 3

An injury concern as he came off the field after just eight minutes, with his right leg heavily strapped. Didn’t look comfortable as he sat on the bench. Fingers crossed it’s just a minor niggle.

4. Samuel Whitelock – 7

Active in his 150th All Blacks test – a remarkable feat for the tall pine. Finished with seven tackles and a turnover won, which led to a near-Cam Roigard score in the first half. Well-deserved standing ovation as he exited the field.

Leicester Fainga'anuku of New Zealand runs in for a try. Photo / Photosport.

5. Tupou Vaa’i - 7

Multiple lineout steals as he put pressure on the Uruguay throw-in all night. Missed three tackles during the contest, but showed his presence on attack on occasion. Gave away an unlucky penalty in the 57th minute when an attacking decoy player ran into him.

6. Shannon Frizell – 7

A couple of powerful charges during the game and backed it up defensively with six tackles. Will face a stern test in the quarter-final as the first-choice No 6.

7. Sam Cane – 8

Strong 80-minute effort from the captain on both sides of the ball. Led the way with nine tackles for New Zealand, without a miss. Active as a support runner on attack.

Sam Cane (captain) of New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.

8. Luke Jacobson – 7

Very good work rate in his preferred No 8 position. In sync defensively along with his loose-forward partners, making seven tackles and adding a couple of solid carries with the pill.

9. Cam Roigard – 8

Bamboozled Uruguay winger Nicolas Freitas with shifty footwork for a try in the 38th minute off a 5 metre scrum – one of eight beaten defenders during the contest. Active on defence with eight tackles. Only knock would be his decision-making off the back of the ruck, sometimes going for darts when nothing was on, making three handling errors in the process. But his running game off the bench will be crucial for the All Blacks heading into the knockout stages.

10. Richie Mo’unga - 7

A solid outing, despite McKenzie being the primary playmaker for most of the game. Lovely chip in the opening five minutes led to a Will Jordan break for 40-odd metres. Scored one of many tries off the back of a five-metre scrum, using simple pace to beat his man. A few missed tackles. Finished five from seven off the tee.

Tyrel Lomax of New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.

11. Leicester Fainga’anuku - 8

A monster on attack, leading the way with 183 metres and nine defenders beaten. Rewarded with a second-half hat-trick, but a few moments he’d like to take back. Burned by his opposing winger Gaston Mieres in the 12th minute for a near Uruguay try. Showed his massive boot a couple of times – one unfortunately too long as it went dead. Moved into the midfield in the 53rd minute, where he continued to keep busy.

12. Jordie Barrett - 7

A quiet game by his standards, but didn’t need to be active in a blowout victory. Just 14 metres on attack but went past two defenders as he played a secure role in the midfield.

13. Anton Lienert-Brown – 6

Prevented Uruguay’s biggest chance to put points on the board, with a tackle in the corner doing enough to force the attacker’s foot on the sideline. Steady in support when the All Blacks ran wild with the ball, finishing with 78 metres and two clean breaks, including a neat draw-and-pass for Fainga’anuku’s second put-down.

Damian McKenzie of New Zealand scores a try. Rugby World Cup France 2023, New Zealand All Blacks v Uruguay, Pool A match at OL Stadium, Lyon, France on Thursday 5 October 2023. Photo credit: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

14. Will Jordan – 8

Was the beneficiary of the All Blacks’ rampant attack in the first half, before showing his skills as a provider in the second. Finished with 116 metres, four clean breaks and three defenders beaten. His go-to chip and chase forced two attacking scrums from five metres out – one in each half. His double keeps his impressive try-scoring strike rate strong (27 tries in 28 tests). Beautiful cut-out floating pass for Fainga’anuku’s first try.

15. Damian McKenzie - 9

The key cog for the majority of the All Blacks’ attack. Scored a double and put plenty of players through the line. A steady balance between having the pill in hand and putting boot to ball. There was a piece of magic from the Mooloo man in the 33rd minute, putting a grubber through from halfway, retrieving the ball with one hand and flicking it inside to Will Jordan for the score. Made 105 metres, while beating four defenders. Handy from the tee too, converting three from three.





RESERVES

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho - 6

Very strong with ball in hand, beating four defenders during the contest.

17. Tamaiti Williams – 6

Kept the All Blacks scrum consistent when he jumped on in the second half. Almost beheaded in the 57th minute when a Uruguay player looked to kick a loose ball with Williams’ mug in the vicinity. Scored in the 73rd for his efforts.

18. Fletcher Newell – 7

The tighthead took the opportunity with both hands when he replaced Lomax in the early stages, as he became an anchor in the scrum throughout. Lovely prop’s try in the 45th minute, as he fleet-footed past two defenders close to the line.

19. Scott Barrett – 5

A quiet cameo as the double-Barrett shotgun ran onto the pitch in the 63rd minute.

20. Ethan Blackadder – 6

Early jitters in his first World Cup game as he dropped the ball clean while the All Blacks were making go-forward, but recovered to keep busy around the ruck.

21. Finlay Christie – 6

Steady hand for rest of the second half. But steady won’t be good enough to grab a place in the knockout stages with Roigard having already usurped him in the pecking order during the tournament.

22. Beauden Barrett – 7

Seamlessly fitted into the playmaker role when he came on alongside his brother. A late break from his own 22 in the final minutes, before putting in a chip he’d like to take back – going too long towards the dead-ball line.

23. Caleb Clarke – 5

A couple of neat runs, but probably didn’t assert himself as frequently as he would’ve liked.