Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

All Blacks v Uruguay: Ian Foster trusts his instincts over computer for final World Cup pool game - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
All Blacks coach Ian Foster has named the squad to take on Uruguay with regular captain Sam Cane and tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax also set to return to the starting side. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION

Gregor Paul in Lyon

In the original Star Wars movie, the central character, Luke Skywalker, finds himself as the last hope to complete the Rebels’ mission of destroying the Empire’s Death Star.

As he

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport