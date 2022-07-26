All Blacks prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks have been handed another injury blow with prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi being ruled out of the upcoming South African tour.

The 47-test prop sustained a neck injury in the third test against Ireland in Wellington and will remain in New Zealand when the squad travels to South Africa, the All Blacks confirmed on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old will continue to work on his recovery, with a goal of returning when the All Blacks meet Argentina in Christchurch next month.

Tu'ungafasi joins the list of All Blacks who will not travel to South Africa, which includes Brodie Retallick, Jack Goodhue and fellow Blues prop Nepo Laulala.

Uncapped Crusaders tighthead Fletcher Newell has been called in to travel with the squad as a replacement player.

It leaves the All Blacks low on experienced props with the remaining options including Aidan Ross, George Bower, Angus Ta'avao and Ethan de Groot, who returned after missing out on the Ireland series.

Hurricanes prop Tyrel Lomax was also named as a travelling replacement player in the initial Rugby Championship squad.

The All Blacks will travel to South Africa this week ahead of back-to-back tests against the Springboks on August 7 and 14.