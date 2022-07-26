Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

All Blacks v Springboks rugby: Has Ian Foster taken on too much? All Blacks coaching changes leave holes for South African tour

4 minutes to read
All Blacks press conference with Ian Foster, Jason Ryan and Richie Mo'unga. Video / Mark Mitchell

All Blacks press conference with Ian Foster, Jason Ryan and Richie Mo'unga. Video / Mark Mitchell

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

Part one of the All Blacks coaching changes – John Plumtree out, Jason Ryan in – is straight forward enough. Brad Mooar's exit as attack coach, and the absence of a third selector, requires further

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.