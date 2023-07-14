Jordie Barrett at training with older brother Beauden. Photo / Getty Images

NZME’s rugby writers answer all the big questions ahead of the All Blacks’ clash against South Africa at Mt Smart Stadium.

Biggest All Blacks concern ahead of Springboks test?

Liam Napier: The stacked 6-2 forward-favoured split on the Springboks bench ensures there will be no respite for the All Blacks. Impact from the bench is a pressing concern for the All Blacks, too. The lack of regular contact with South Africa is another worry. The All Blacks and Springboks have met twice each year for the past decade but South Africa’s absence from Super Rugby makes it increasingly difficult to gauge where the All Blacks are at until this traditional confrontation.

Elliott Smith: The brutal forward challenge up front. This is just the fifth meeting since the last World Cup between the sides and first on New Zealand soil. Tamaiti Williams on debut also represents a new era of player in New Zealand who haven’t been exposed to South African sides at a Super Rugby level and given a taste of the way they like to play. While this All Blacks side have improved markedly since last year, when they saved their coach’s job at Ellis Park, facing the Boks again and their pack is the acid test that will see how far along they’ve come.

Kris Shannon: The differing preparations for two teams who otherwise could prove each other’s equal. While the All Blacks impressed in last weekend’s win over Argentina, it was in Argentina. They might not have encountered as stern a physical examination as anticipated, but after that match Sam Cane and his side still had to track down a random teenager, fly all the way home from South America and contend with a hungry press pack at the airport, before Ian Foster named a largely settled side. South Africa, in contrast, had 13 starters resting and waiting in New Zealand before the All Blacks had even kicked off.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster. Photo / Photosport

What is this squad’s greatest strength?

Liam Napier: Attacking strike. When the All Blacks generate front-foot ball, when they play on top of the ground with pace at tempo as they did against the Pumas, their attacking weaponry is widely evident. While kicking is necessary, using the ball remains New Zealand’s DNA. Joe Schmidt and Ian Foster are beginning to combine on attacking strategies and strike moves, too.

Elliott Smith: When the attack gets humming, it is very difficult to stop and the score can get away on the opposition quickly. We saw signs of that last weekend when they were able to swing between forwards and backs attack, playing the game at speed and blowing Argentina away in the opening 12 minutes. If they get that time and space, few teams can stick with them. Having said that, if teams stifle the attack the All Blacks need to be better at finding ways to problem solve. This weekend poses a big marker of how they’ve managed to do that.

Kris Shannon: The talent available to Foster when selecting his outside backs must be the envy of every coach in the world. Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan and Mark Telea seem to form his favoured back three – Jordan-at-fullback proponents, your time will come – yet that trio excludes the two most electric wings seen this season in Super Rugby. Emoni Narawa and Leicester Fainga’anuku are nursing injuries, leaving Caleb Clarke as cover on the bench, but such his riches Foster couldn’t find a place for even Damian McKenzie, who last week performed well in a rare test start at No 10.

Who will be the All Blacks’ most valuable player?

Liam Napier: Jordie Barrett, closely followed by Ethan de Groot. There is no one in the All Blacks squad who could replicate Barrett’s powerful punch at second five. And while Joe Moody offers an experienced alternative once he recovers from injury, de Groot is fast becoming the bedrock of the All Blacks front row.

Elliott Smith: Jordie Barrett. He’s putting in impressive performances like last week against Argentina while still learning the second five role in test rugby (tonight is just his fifth start at No 12). He’s played plenty there at the Hurricanes and is no newcomer to test rugby overall, but his rugby IQ appears a perfect fit for the ABs’ second five role. Rieko Ioane is also playing better at centre with Barrett alongside. If Barrett continues to lead the way like he has – including at his biggest test yet in the role tonight – it’s a scary prospect for opposition sides heading to the World Cup.

Kris Shannon: Jordie Barr– *gets electric shock from editor* Ahh, someone not named Jordie Barrett. Like ... Sam Cane? Yeah, that’ll do. Initially beleaguered last year, with questions around not just his captaincy but his place in the starting side, Cane’s physicality and defensive presence – so impressive against Argentina – will be crucial for the All Blacks in what promises to be a typically bruising battle. The skipper should also be buoyed by the overwhelming public backing he received after showing off his rarely-seen kicking game in Mendoza.

The All Blacks beat Argentina to begin the tournament. Photo / Photosport

What storyline most interests you around this Rugby Championship?

Liam Napier: This match. There’s no underplaying it. Retaining the Bledisloe Cup holds significance, of course, but given the All Blacks’ two-decade stranglehold - and the Wallabies’ woeful first-test effort - there’s a strong case that this is the only pre-World Cup test that truly matters. It will certainly provide the best gauge of the All Blacks’ credentials.

Elliott Smith: What are teams holding back for the World Cup, what’s being kept in the tank. In 2019, we saw a bizarre game between the All Blacks and Springboks in Wellington where there were no box kicks from the All Blacks halfbacks in a 16-all draw. When it came to the opening pool game in Yokohama at that year’s World Cup, it was bombs – or box kicks – away. Given these two sides may well meet again in the quarter-final stage in France, it’ll be interesting to see what’s kept in the holster, not just tonight but in the coming three games – including their rematch in London a week before the World Cup. Ian Foster suggested as much in his media conference. The shadow-boxing will be fascinating.

Kris Shannon: Given the Rugby Championship may essentially be decided tonight, it will be interesting whether the (all) black magic the home side typically conjure at Eden Park also applies at Mt Smart Stadium. The All Blacks haven’t lost at their fortress since 1994, and South Africa haven’t won in Auckland since 1937. But who knows what test rugby will produce at the home of the Warriors. The All Blacks did enjoy their first and most recent trip to Penrose, racking up a century against Tonga in 2021, but this test might be a little tougher.

Prediction for All Blacks v South Africa?

Liam Napier: All Blacks by 3

Elliott Smith: All Blacks by 3

Kris Shannon: South Africa by 6