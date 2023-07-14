Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

All Blacks v Springboks: Roundtable - our rugby writers answer all the big questions

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
Jordie Barrett at training with older brother Beauden. Photo / Getty Images

Jordie Barrett at training with older brother Beauden. Photo / Getty Images

NZME’s rugby writers answer all the big questions ahead of the All Blacks’ clash against South Africa at Mt Smart Stadium.

Biggest All Blacks concern ahead of Springboks test?

Liam Napier: The stacked 6-2 forward-favoured

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport