All Black coach Ian Foster. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has made what could be the final big call of his tenure, handing the No 10 jersey to Richie Mo'unga for the second test against South Africa at Ellis Park in Johannesburg this weekend.

Foster is also gambling on two of his less-experienced props, Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax, to match the Springboks' monstrous men. The All Blacks props have 20 test caps between them.

It is the first test start of the year for Mo'unga, who guided the Crusaders to victory in Super Rugby Pacific, and has watched on ever since as the All Blacks have made faltering starts in all their matches this year.

Incumbent first five-eighths Beauden Barrett, a two-time World Player of the Year, is relegated to the substitutes bench, from where he could enter the fray as a replacement for Mo'unga or in the outside backs.

Other than the change at 10, the beleaguered coach largely played it safe in his backline selections, sticking with the same players who ran on to the field in last week's 26-10 humbling in the Rugby Championship opener in Mbombela.

That result from a directionless performance was the fifth defeat in six starts for Foster's men.

Jordie Barrett has overcome ankle injury concerns to hold on to the No 15 jersey, with another Springbok barrage of high balls likely.

Caleb Clarke and Will Jordan start on the wings, while the coach persists with Rieko Ioane in the No 13 jersey. David Havili is at second five-eighths and Aaron Smith continues at halfback.

Under-pressure captain Sam Cane has retained his place as openside flanker, and takes the field alongside No 8 Ardie Savea and Shannon Frizell, who has been called up to fill the No 6 jersey after Akira Ioane, who moves to the bench, had little impact last week.

Locks Scott Barrett and Sam Whitelock return to duty, as does hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho — one of the few bright performers last week.

Uncapped tighthead Fletcher Newell is set to make his All Blacks debut from the bench, with Angus Ta'avao missing out after struggling in the front row last week.

Codie Taylor returns to the bench after being dropped in the first test, while George Bower, Tupou Vaa'i, Finlay Christie and Quinn Tupaea make up the rest of the substitutes.

"Belief and confidence remain high in our group, which is working incredibly hard this week," said Foster. "Playing at Ellis Park is always a special occasion for any All Black team, and this weekend will be no different.

"Adding to that, the Freedom Cup is on the line which makes this a challenge that everyone is looking forward to."

Meanwhile, Duane Vermeulen is back for the Springboks at No 8 for his first test this year as South Africa made five changes to its starting lineup, the team announced earlier this week.

Two of those changes were forced, with Jaden Hendrikse at halfback in place of Faf de Klerk, who was ruled out with concussion, while Jesse Kriel replaces Kurt-Lee Arendse, who was sent off, injured and subsequently suspended for four games after a dangerous tackle on Beauden Barrett in the first test.

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber also made two tactical switches in the front row by bringing in Ox Nché for Trevor Nyakane at loosehead prop and restoring Bongi Mbonambi as starting hooker in place of Malcolm Marx. Tighthead prop Frans Malherbe is set for his 50th test.

The Springboks are seeking back-to-back wins over the All Blacks for the first time since 2009 and another defeat for New Zealand is expected to see Foster lose his job.

The All Blacks have slipped to an all-time low of No 5 on the world rankings.

All Blacks: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (captain), Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Tyrell Lomax, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ethan de Groot.

Reserves: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Fletcher Newell*, Tupou Vaa'i, Akira Ioane, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Quinn Tupaea.

South Africa: Damian Willemse, Jesse Kriel, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Handré Pollard, Jaden Hendrikse, Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nché.

Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese, Kwagga Smith, Herschel Jantjies, Willie le Roux.