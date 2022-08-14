After five losses from their last six tests, including three defeats in a row, and with unwanted records mounting, the All Blacks summoned their brilliant best to snap their funk and bring the world champions down to earth. Video / Sky Sport

New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson has revealed that there will be no decisions made on the future of All Blacks head coach Ian Foster until the team arrives back in New Zealand.

Foster's job is in jeopardy after losing three of five tests against Ireland and the Springboks to start the 2022 season, but a 35-23 victory over the Springboks this morning at Ellis Park would have boosted his case for retention.

However, Robinson refused to speculate on what might happen, confirming only that a review will take place when the team arrives home and the insight gleaned from it will be provided to the New Zealand Rugby board. The board will ultimately make a decision about who takes the All Blacks into their next tests.

Robinson says an update can be expected in the middle or latter stage of next week.

"We've been having conversations right through this time with [Foster]," Robinson said. "We believe we know where we stand, we just have to work that through with him.

"There's a huge amount of passion and speculation, a huge amount of expectation around the team and the organisation. We appreciate that... we need to take the time to make sure that we've got this team set up for everything that it needs to be successful."

Robinson also praised the All Blacks for their performance this morning.

"They've been through an awful lot. To win under such adversity was really pleasing. Any aspect of that performance is considered going into this week's discussions.

"I'm really pleased for Ian, really pleased he can reflect and enjoy a result like that with his team around him.

"We have really good dialogue, we're working really hard together to make sure the team has everything it needs to be successful. We only want the best for them and that's what we're working towards right now."

