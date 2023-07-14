Ardie Savea at the Mt Smart Stadium training field. Photo / Photosport

What’s on: All Blacks v Springboks. The old enemies go toe-to-toe in the second round of the Rugby Championship.

Where: Go Media Stadium – until rather recently known as Mt Smart Stadium.

Kick-off time: 7.05pm

Getting to the ground: Public transport travel is included in your ticket price. Buses run from New Lynn, Onehunga, Sylvia Park and Pt Chevalier. Check the Auckland Transport website for details. Trains run from Britomart to Penrose every 20 minutes.

The weather: Wrap up warmly if you’re going to the match. MetService is picking the temperature to get down to 13C. It should be rain-free and the sharp westerlies are forecast to ease.

How to follow the game: You can follow a live blog at nzherald.co.nz/sport, where we’ll also be following any breaking news angles from the match.

You can catch Elliott Smith’s live commentary on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio; coverage starts at 6pm. Or you can join Mike Lane and James McOnie of the Alternative Commentary Collective on iHeartRADIO, Radio Hauraki and SKY Sport 9.

Coverage starts on Sky at 6pm.

Teams:

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (c), Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Nepo Laulala, Tupou Vaa’i, Dalton Papali’i, Finlay Christie, Braydon Ennor, Caleb Clarke.

Springboks: Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Damian Willemse, Faf de Klerk, Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth (c), Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff. Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Pieter Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok.

Last weekend: The All Blacks dunked on Argentina 41-12, the biggest talking point from the match being captain Sam Cane’s ill-advised foot-trip on a pitch invader – captured in this video.

Over in Pretoria, the Boks went two points better putting Eddie Jones’ Wallabies to the sword by 43-12. They managed this despite sending a group of their top players to Auckland early to acclimatise and prepare for tonight’s clash.

What’s been said: Once both line-ups were out, the Herald’s Liam Napier labelled this match “a heavyweight title fight worthy of a Las Vegas billing” and also said the gigantic Bok reserves “could be the most imposing bench in world rugby”.

Phil Gifford is picking a doozy of a clash between the front rows, where Ethan de Groot (122kg) and Tyrel Lomax (129kg) will rub shoulders with Steven Kitshoff (120kg) and Frans Malherbe (125kg).

“New Zealand now have props who are not only technically expert, but have the sort of cold-eyed, stony-faced determination that defies intimidation,” says Gifford.

For good measure, when coach Ian Foster goes to his bench later in the match, we should see Tamaiti Williams (158kg) thud his way on to the field to set a record for the heaviest All Black ever. He’s almost 100kg heavier than the men generally recognised as the lightest All Blacks ever: Merv Corner, Harry Nicholls and Alan Reid (all 58.93kg).

Chris Rattue picked the Crusaders beast as a potential World Cup winner who “has got cult hero written all over him”.

For the pessimists, Gregor Paul helpfully outlines the scenarios that could follow an All Blacks defeat.

The odds: The TAB gamely has the Boks as three-to-one outsiders.

