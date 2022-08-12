Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v Springboks: Ian Foster's last stand? The bleak task facing the All Blacks at Ellis Park

5 minutes to read
Beaudy talks about Sunday's scary collision and looks ahead to this week's game at Ellis Park. Video / All Blacks

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

By Liam Napier in South Africa

Ian Foster's last stand appears nigh. Even an unlikely upset might not be enough to save his troubled All Blacks tenure.

Results, pressure, tension and underwhelming performances have steadily

