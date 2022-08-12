Beaudy talks about Sunday's scary collision and looks ahead to this week's game at Ellis Park. Video / All Blacks

OPINION:

Liam Napier runs through four areas where the All Blacks need to improve in the second test against the Springboks.

High ball

The All Blacks secured five of 15 contestable high kicks in Mbombela, with an early spill costing the opening try. Given their success in this area the Springboks will again target the All Blacks backfield through their aerial assault from nine and 10. Getting better protection around the receivers and being accurate with the catch will be imperative for the All Blacks chances.

Breakdown

Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx had a field day over the All Blacks ball last week. While Marx has reverted to the bench, South Africa's breakdown threat remains. Gaining quick, clean possession is long a problematic area for the All Blacks. It's a major reason why their attack has failed to fire, too. The All Blacks need ball carriers punching through the line and cleaners consistently winning the race to have any chance of preventing the big Boks pack making a mess of their ball.

Dejected All Blacks players after losing the first test. Photo / Photosport

Starts

Four tests in succession the All Blacks have conceded the opening try. Even this year's Kapa o Pango haka first sighting couldn't break this trend. Last week the All Blacks not only started on the backfoot but then spent almost the entire first half camped in their territory. They must find a way to push the pressure gauge back on the Boks. Fuelling the 62,000 capacity Ellis Park crowd from the outset is not advisable.

Scrum

The chief cause of last week's backpedalling start came at scrum time where the All Blacks conceded four early infringements. These penalties allowed the Boks to pin the All Blacks deep in their half, apply sustained pressure, and exert their cycle of grinding game. The Boks feed off their set piece strengths – their scrum, lineout, maul. The All Blacks managed to negate two of those but the heat is now on the front row, where props Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax have been promoted, to significantly improve the scrum platform.