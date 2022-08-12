Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v Springboks: Four areas where Ian Foster's side must improve in second test at Ellis Park

2 minutes to read
Beaudy talks about Sunday's scary collision and looks ahead to this week's game at Ellis Park. Video / All Blacks

Beaudy talks about Sunday's scary collision and looks ahead to this week's game at Ellis Park. Video / All Blacks

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

OPINION:

Liam Napier runs through four areas where the All Blacks need to improve in the second test against the Springboks.

High ball

The All Blacks secured five of 15 contestable high kicks in Mbombela,