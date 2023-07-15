Will Jordan surrounded by his teammates during the Rugby Championship match against South Africa at Mt Smart Stadium. Photo / Getty Images,

There was something of the Scarlet Pimpernel about Will Jordan at Mt Smart Stadium, in that the Springboks did seek him here, there, and everywhere but couldn’t find him anywhere.

In his first test since September last year, Jordan not only provided the All Blacks with the direct attacking impetus they needed, but his willingness to find a way to get into the game and make himself a central figure persuaded those around him to adopt an equally bold and adventurous mind-set.

It was Jordan, in the way he was able to scramble to his feet after Willie le Roux tackled him five minutes into the game, regather the ball and blast into a huge hole to set up Aaron Smith to score, who set the tone for the All Blacks to inflict untold damage in the first 20 minutes.

It was to Jordan’s wing that the All Blacks kept kicking as part of an exit strategy that was all about using his pace to contest for the ball.

Mostly it worked, Jordan being able to regather or at least put enough pressure on the Boks’ catchers to force mistakes and it felt as if the young Crusader was working endless miracles.

And it was always Jordan who gave the Springboks’ defence kittens when he continually hovered close to Richie Mo’unga, threatening to take an inside ball.

The confidence that flowed through the team on the back of Jordan’s involvement was almost visible.

Wing is the right place for Will Jordan to showcase his skills. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Jordie Barrett started to automatically look to his right whenever he had possession and was willing to kick pass backwards at times just to get Jordan involved.

For some, Jordan’s performance will be seen as his most powerful claim yet that he should shift to his preferred role of fullback, but if anything, it was confirmation that wing is exactly the right place for him to showcase what he’s all about.

As Jordan revealed, he’s been granted a licence to roam – to not wait for the action to come to him.

“I had a mind-set to try to get some touches early,” he said. “I think a bit of it was the way the game went.

“Fozzie has been keen for me to try to get in the middle of the park as much as possible from the wing.

“I was able to do that a couple of times and I was eager to try to make an impact and not just sit out on my wing.

“To be able to spot a couple of backs and go through them was a bit of a confidence boost. It is good of Foz to give me the licence to be able to go do that.”

Whether Jordan would be able to have such an attacking licence at fullback is doubtful.

At test level, it’s a position with a heavier defensive brief and for now, it’s hard to believe the All Blacks would have anything to gain from changing the balance of their back three.

Richie Mo’unga celebrates his try against the Springboks at Mt Smart Stadium In Auckland. Photo / Alan Lee / Photosport

Beauden Barrett, after a slow Super Rugby start, has burst into life now that the test programme has begun and his play-making instincts and defensive reading from fullback are equally important parts of the overall offering, and just as critically, it’s his steadying presence that enables Jordan to go hunting for attacking opportunities.

How well these two now combine was witnessed in the try Jordan scored to clinch the game for the All Blacks, when Barrett came in at first receiver, saw Jordan was open on the other side of the field and cross-kicked beautifully for the wing to click and collect.

“It went straight into the lights so I wouldn’t say I had it completely under control,” said Jordan.

“There was a bit of a juggle and I am not sure who was covering across for them, but he was coming across at a decent pace, so probably wasn’t my most clinical finish.

“I thought we varied our game well with our kicking, our running and big boys going through the middle which set us up to test them out wide.”