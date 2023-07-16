All Blacks Captain Sam Cane leads the Haka during the Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and South Africa Springboks at Mt Smart Stadium. Photo / Getty Images.

Living in the moment is working for the rejuvenated All Blacks.

Three tests out from the World Cup, the All Blacks laid down a major marker with a compelling 35-20 victory over the Springboks at Mt Smart Stadium that mixed brutality with tactical nous to all but claim the Rugby Championship title.

Blindside flanker Shannon Frizell and Will Jordan, in his return to the wing, delivered standout performances as the All Blacks first-choice team, barring Sam Whitelock’s absence, confirmed their revival.

While All Blacks coach Ian Foster quickly downplayed the result’s World Cup significance, he reflected fondly on the progress his side continues to make after the struggles of last year.

“In some ways I don’t think it’s relevant, that win,” Foster said of the World Cup implications. “Simply because of the nature of World Cups. Where it is relevant is building the blocks in your own game. We’ll take that. You can only go back to Super Rugby to know the team that won it [Crusders] lost to the other team [Chiefs] twice during the year. That’s what World Cups are about but we’re delighted with tonight.

“We just want to focus on the here and now. This team has learnt that if we get distracted by looking too far in the distance we trip ourselves up. We’ve got a lot of growth to do but we are learning to nail each week at a time. In some ways that’s been a good formula for us. It’s meant we haven’t tried to over analyse the past or get too excited about the future.

“South Africa gave us that opportunity. Aussie will keep us focused in the short term, too.”

Will Jordan of the All Blacks during The Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and South Africa Springboks. Photo / Getty Images.

For the second week in succession, after blowing the Pumas away with a first half blitz in Mendoza, the All Blacks stunned the Springboks with an opening onslaught to lead 20-3 at half time. Through a dominant, direct approach from the forward pack and tactical kicking that prised the Boks open, the All Blacks pace and tempo proved too much for the world champions to handle.

“I wish I knew the exact formula for how to do that. I don’t, but it does reflect on a team that’s clear on its objectives about how we want to play,” Foster said. “You always want to start strong but I love the attitude to go out and play and not let them come at us first.

“It’s not always going to result in points but if we start the game with that mindset it’ll happen more often than not.”

When the Springboks unleashed man mountains RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen and Malcolm Marx off the bench in the second half, they caused the All Blacks serious problems at the breakdown to close within striking distance at 23-15.

Where the All Blacks have, in recent times, been guilty of buckling under second half duress, this time they responded to finish strong.

“They came back,” Foster noted. “We’ve spoken before about defending leads. They had a lot of experience on their bench in that third quarter. We rode through that so it’s a good little step for us.

“They had a lot of moments in the second half where they were on top. Rather than losing our way for too long we managed to find a way back. If we can keep building the confidence in that part of our game the first half stuff will be pretty good.”

Richie Mo’unga of New Zealand celebrates his try with team mates during the Rugby Championship test match, New Zealand All Blacks versus South Africa Springboks at Mt Smart Stadium In Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday 15 July 2023. Photo by Alan Lee / Photosport

Frizell, on the back of a powerful display against the Pumas, delivered another message of intent with a performance – that included steamrolling Springboks fullback Will le Roux for his try – which spoke volumes of his desire to retain the blindside role.

“He’s taken the challenge on board. It’s a jersey he wants. I was delighted. Last week it was one of his best tests then to do it again this week is pretty special. He should be proud.

“Will Jordan after his break, we saw the quality of him. The ball went his way a bit early and the fact we can get him heavily involved from the wing is pleasing.”

All Blacks captain Sam Cane did not return for the second half after tweaking his neck. Cane altered medical staff at the break and, on the eve of the World Cup, Foster opted not to risk his skipper.

“It’s probably precautionary but I’ve got this week to get it right,” Cane said. “It’s not too bad at the moment.”

Two-from-two is the perfect launchpad for the All Blacks as they set their sights on the ultimate prize. First, though, for a week recovery before the first Bledisloe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“We’re in a pretty good spot,” Cane said. “We were building well on last year’s end of year tour. It was great for us to go to Argentina as a whole squad. To be able to put out two performances we’re proud of is great but there’s no doubt we’re going to keep searching for ways to get better because that’s what it’s all about this season so, come the right time of the year, we’re at our very best.”