All Blacks v South Africa: The biggest talking points from the Rugby World Cup final - Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford
By
4 mins to read
The All Blacks fell just short of their Rugby World Cup ambitions in a disappointing final that saw captain Sam Cane sent off in the first half. Cheree Kinnear and Elliott Smith unpack all the action from Stade de France. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

OPINION

The unknown men who made the key decisions in South Africa’s 12-11 victory, and three other talking points from the Rugby World Cup final.

Blame the faceless men

Don’t blame Wayne Barnes.

