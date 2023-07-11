Bases are loaded in the All Blacks back three and second row to spark selection headaches for the heavyweight showdown with the Springboks this weekend.

All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan cleared Crusaders fullback Will Jordan, Blues wing Mark Telea and veteran lock Sam Whitelock from their respective aliments on Tuesday to insert the trio well in the frame to return against the Springboks at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday.

Ryan rated Crusaders wing Leicester Fainga’anuku a 50/50 chance to feature after his calf issues since the Super Rugby final, which effectively rules him out this weekend. Crusaders prop Fletcher Newell has also suffered another setback after breaking his hand in a wrestling drill in Argentina with the All Blacks to sideline him for another three weeks.

Jordan did not travel to Mendoza last week for the All Blacks’ dominant victory over the Pumas as a precaution for his migraine-related condition. His availability this week could significantly alter the complexion of the back three for the Boks.

Jordan is yet to start at fullback for the All Blacks in his 21 tests – featuring almost exclusively on the right wing – but his return places pressure on Beauden Barrett to retain his role after impressing from the back field last week.

Will Jordan during an All Blacks training session. Photo / Getty Images

Telea’s availability, after injuring his knee in the Blues semifinal defeat, presses his case to replace Emoni Narawa on the right wing. While Narawa claimed a try on debut against the Pumas, Telea staked his claim with two starts in the No 14 jersey for the All Blacks last year. He then carried that compelling, elusive form through this year’s Super Rugby season.

After a quiet Super Rugby campaign with the Blues, Caleb Clarke started on the left wing last week. The expectation for a traditional high ball barrage from the Springboks favours Clarke’s aerial abilities, while his power game adds a contrasting balance to the back three, but this week there appears no certainties with competition fierce for starting spots.

“They’ve both been playing some great Super Rugby and they’re selectable for this team this week,” Ryan said of Jordan and Telea. “Also what we saw in Argentina is a few other guys standing up right across the park. That’s exactly what we wanted to build some depth and confidence for anyone who gets their opportunity in the black jersey – for no one to get comfortable and realise that we’re building some good depth in selections.”

Whitelock’s comeback – after defying medical advice to inflame his troublesome Achilles with an 80-minute shift in the Super Rugby final – suggests he could rekindle his record-setting locking partnership with Brodie Retallick, who was rested last week, for the Springboks.

The All Blacks paired the inexperienced Josh Lord and Scott Barrett in the second row against the Pumas, with Tupou Vaa’i coming off the bench. Barrett is certain to be involved in some capacity this week, with Ryan speaking highly of his efforts. While Shannon Frizell produced one of his best test performances from blindside in Mendoza, Barrett will be considered for the No 6 role against the Boks too.

“Scott is in some great form. He’s going to be a great All Black,” Ryan said of the Crusaders skipper. “He takes immense pride in his body and puts a lot into his mental resilience. He called the lineout in the weekend and did an outstanding job. There’s a lot of strategic areas in his game that are probably unnoticed as well as his physicality. He’ll only get better.”

Crusaders captain Scott Barrett with the Super Rugby Pacific trophy. Photo / Getty Images

The All Blacks must also weigh risk and reward when it comes to further introducing rookies. Tamaiti Williams, the 140kg powerhouse Crusaders prop, shapes as a prime candidate to unleash from the bench. Chiefs loose forward Samipeni Finau is another big body that could be utilised to improve the underwhelming impact from the bench.

Whether the All Blacks are prepared to throw those uncapped forwards into the confrontational South African cauldron remains to be seen but with three tests until the World Cup squad is revealed, time is fading to assess their abilities in the test arena.

“We picked both those guys to give them an opportunity at some stage potentially. We’re brave. We gave Josh Lord a crack in the weekend and how good did he go? We’ve got some good competition and that’s exactly what we want. There’s test experience as well, and we’re well aware of that.”

While the All Blacks pack delivered a statement to open their season, a ruthless review swiftly brought the team back to ground.

Since assuming the mantle for the All Blacks forwards in South Africa last year Ryan has instigated a dramatic transformation. On the eve of his first home assignment against the world champions, he’s not about to ease his demanding standards.

“We’ve got to get a lot better in our carry and clean. Our scrum stood up and we had some top-quality ball but it’s a different sort of game over there – 4pm kickoff with the sun on your back. Mt Smart Stadium a little bit wet on a cold, dewy night ... it’s going to be a title fight. It’s a lot different contest this week than last week. Satisfied? Nah, not really. We keep building but really proud of the step we made.

“We can’t sugarcoat anything and where we need to be. We look at our discipline in the second half that wasn’t good enough. We’ve got to keep raising the bar, both ends of it, every week as All Blacks.”