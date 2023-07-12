All Blacks captain Sam Cane speaks to the media about his actions and the aftermath of tripping a pitch invader during a match against Argentina this past weekend.

All Blacks management says security needs to do more to prevent fans invading the pitch.

Skipper Sam Cane has been subject of much debate since the All Blacks’ win over Argentina at the weekend after footage emerged of him tripping a fan who had run onto the field.

All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan says security are there to protect players from fans, not watch the game.

“What’s it going to take to stop people running on the field. Honestly, it’s a shambles, someone’s going to get hurt.”

He said security need to do their job, not watch the game.

“Until they make the consequence a little bit harder, we’re just going to keep having these conversations. I’ve got no time for it, the players have got no time for it. It needs to stop.”

Speaking at a media stand up ahead of the All Blacks’ highly anticipated clash with the Springboks, Ryan said the side had a “ruthless” team review on Tuesday despite a dominant win to kick off the season.

The All Blacks will face a six-day turnaround between test matches as they get set to face the old foe on Saturday night and Ryan said the benchmark was yet to be reached after the Mendoza mauling.

“It’s a different sort of game over there. Sun at your backs, four o’clock kickoff. Mount Smart’s stadium probably a little bit wet potentially dewy, cold nights, she’s going to be a title fight. It’s a different contest this week so, satisfied? No, not really, we keep building, but really proud of the step we made.”

After hammering the Wallabies in Pretoria, Ryan anticipates a special test match against South Africa.

The world champions were in imperious form at the weekend, with new sensation Kurt-Lee Arendse scoring a hat-trick in the 43-12 rout.

“I think they’re obviously pretty clear on their identity as a team around their forwards but also I thought they use the ball really well, got to some edges and tried a few different things. And they’re good defensive side, they have a lot of passion, especially at home. A few things we saw that a little bit different, but Springboks, All Blacks - it’s pretty special one to be a part of.”

All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks have a plethora of pace to select from in their back three with Will Jordan, Mark Telea, and Leicester Fainga’anuku all back fit and available for the Boks.

This creates quite the headache for Ian Foster with Emoni Narawa carrying his Super Rugby form into the test arena after making his debut against the Pumas.

On the injury front, Fletcher Newell was sidelined with a broken hand he suffered in a wrestling session.

“He’ll go through the what’s required, he’s diligent man and he’ll get himself right. I’m sure,” Ryan said of Newell.

Meanwhile, Sam Whitelock was “tracking well” after his achilles injury and should be available for Saturday.

“What we also saw in Argentina is that a few other guys stood up right across the park and that’s exactly what we wanted, to build some depth and to build confidence for anyone that gets their opportunity in the black jersey, and no-one gets comfortable.”

Ryan said while the seven-try bonus-point win over Argentina was pleasing, the side was far from content with their performance.

“We can’t sugarcoat anything, the second 40 wasn’t good enough. So we’ve talked around that and now we’ve got to keep raising the bar.”

All Blacks centre Reiko Ioane said they were relishing the physical challenge the Boks bring.

“They like to crash and bash, but our forwards love that and we have some backs that can hit hard too.”

Ioane said he felt he was building a solid midfield combination with Jordie Barrett.

New Zealand has struggled to find a consistent 12 and 13 pairing since the departure of Conrad Smith and Ma’a Nonu in 2015.

However, Ioane and Barrett were shaping as the first choice pairing ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

“Jordie’s an outstanding player, he’s very physical and confrontational and that helps my game as a 13, us two being two bigger bodies I’m sure thats what the coaches expect from us.”

The Springboks have had several star players in New Zealand since last week with Faf de Klerk, Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth Lood de Jager, Cheslin Kolbe, Makazole Mapimpi and Damian de Allende all skipping the Rugby Championship opener against Australia.

South Africa named their side on Tuesday night with the All Blacks 23 to be announced at 1pm on Thursday.