Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby
Updated

All Blacks v South Africa: Sam Cane reflects on red card in Rugby World Cup final against Springboks

Liam Napier
By
5 mins to read
The All Blacks fell just short of their Rugby World Cup ambitions in a disappointing final that saw captain Sam Cane sent off in the first half. Cheree Kinnear and Elliott Smith unpack all the action from Stade de France. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

By Liam Napier in Paris

When the acute hurt eventually gives way to reflection, the crestfallen All Blacks will realise this was a Rugby World Cup final there for the taking.

Jason Ryan

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport