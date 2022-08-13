All Blacks with the Freedom Cup after winning the match during the South Africa Springboks v New Zealand All Blacks rugby union test match at Ellis Park. Photo / Getty Images.

How the world media responded to the All Blacks' 35-23 win over South Africa at Ellis Park this morning (NZT).

'Boks' coaching failure'

By Mike Greenaway, Iol.co.za.

Appalling selections by the Springboks coaching staff came back to haunt their team at Ellis Park on Saturday night when the desperate All Blacks came back from the dead of their loss in Nelspruit the week before to beat the Boks 35-23.

The inability of the South Africans to win primary possession was key to their downfall and much of that failure was due to the coaching staff failing to pick Malcolm Marx to start the game, while the recall of Duane Vermeulen was a failure.

The 'Ellis Park factor' that was so debated going into this match ultimately favoured an All Blacks team that so often have dined out on the Highveld factor because it favours their running game, and once more that was the case.

The Springboks knew a backlash was coming from the ailing All Blacks after the mauling in Mbombela yet they could not deal with it in a first half that belonged to the fiery visitors.

Loved watching that. Huge response from the All Blacks at an absolute cauldron. Richie Mo’unga pulls ahead in the 10 battle. Ardie Savea might not have the armband but what a leader. Relentless. Best AB’s performance of the year by miles, actually this time. https://t.co/7K5DssLDr0 — Jason Pine (@pineynz) August 13, 2022

All Blacks comfortable at Ellis Park

sarugbymag.co.nz

It was as much a dramatically improved performance from New Zealand as it was a slump from the Springboks.

Going into the game at Ellis Park on the back of five defeats in their past six Test matches, the All Blacks were expected to struggle against a powerhouse pack at altitude. However, it was the visitors who looked far more comfortable and the hosts who appeared off the pace from the get-go.

The Springboks will be asking themselves a few tough questions ahead of what could a tough two-Test mini tour of Australia, before a trip to face the Pumas in Argentina.

Rip-roaring Test match. All Blacks sensational to turn things around at Bok fortress. Boks iffy and jammed up; just not at the races. Willemse and Am towering talents who worked ferociously hard in a losing cause. Respect to the ABs. — Clinton van der Berg (@ClintonV) August 13, 2022

Players of New Zealand celebrate after winning against South Africa in a 2022 Rugby Championship match held at the Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

'Ref made some perplexing calls'

By Gavin Rich, SuperSport.com

It looked as though the Boks had recovered from a poor start and a 15-0 deficit when Handre Pollard kicked the penalty that put them in the lead for the first time in the game in the 68th minute. However, the effort of fighting back might have sucked in the Bok energy while the All Blacks are renowned for winning late on the highveld, and there should have been a sense of dejavu for those who remember some of the other games played in Gauteng over the past 12 years.

The All Blacks did something similar at Loftus in 2018, however let it be said that they were nowhere near as good in that game as they were in this one. Although the Boks dominated the forward battle in the second half, the Kiwis resisted the pressure that was exerted, at times perhaps with the help of English referee Luke Pearce, who did make some perplexing call against the Boks.

All Blacks have made some dumb decisions in their own 22 today, but I really admire it. For the last couple of years under Foster, they’ve been identityless and anonymous. Today they’ve looked like a team with a real, strong philosophy on how they’re gonna play the game. — Squidge Rugby (@SquidgeRugby) August 13, 2022

One of the great upset triumphs

Liam Napier, NZ Herald

Ellis Park does it again. Rugby's most intimidating arena turned on another epic battle with these two great foes delivering drama only they can.

Set against the tense, fraught backdrop of sustained pressure on Ian Foster's under-siege coaching tenure, the All Blacks rocked up to the home of South African rugby, and turned the form book on its head to emerge with an emphatic victory that does not tell the toll it took to achieve.

Whether this heroic result is enough to save Foster's embattled term remains to be seen but, for now at least, the All Blacks deserve to celebrate one of their great upset triumphs.

Damn good game of rugby.



The Springboks got a bit unlucky, but the All Blacks really, really wanted that. Well done to them.#RSAvNZL — Nick Hedley (@nickhedley) August 13, 2022

Sam Cane(C) of New Zealand lifting the cup after winning the match during the South Africa Springboks v New Zealand All Blacks rugby union test match. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

'Unexpected, defiant All Blacks'

By Gregor Paul, NZ Herald

If this was Ian Foster's last stand as All Blacks coach, it was at least marvellously defiant, supremely resilient and most certainly, unexpected.

This was the best performance of the Foster era – one that had a touch of class, a huge amount of bravery to stay in the fight and a relentless desire to compete in the places in which they haven't managed to compete previously.

It's not possible or wise to say the All Blacks are fixed because inconsistency has been the bug this team can't shake, but they are certainly not broken and hope has suddenly sprung from nowhere.

Whether the victory was enough to save Foster's job will become clear in the coming days, but the satisfaction he and his All Blacks can rightly feel at sticking the proverbial finger up to the critics who said this team was dead and buried, will be beyond measurable.

Foster unsure of future

NZ Herald

All Blacks coach Ian Foster isn't sure on his immediate future in the job following his side's superb victory over the Springboks at Ellis Park this morning.

The All Blacks ended a run of three straight defeats in fine fashion with a hard-fought 35-23 win at one of the toughest grounds to play test rugby.

Asked after the match by Sky TV's Jeff Wilson whether he will still be coach of the side for their next match against Argentina in a fortnight, Foster couldn't deliver a confident answer.

"I've got no idea. I'm just going to enjoy tonight," he replied.