Reaction outside Stade de France to the Springboks beating the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup final. Video / NZ Herald

The All Blacks have fallen short of capturing their fourth Rugby World Cup, going down 12-11 to the Springboks in Paris. Here’s how the players rated in the decider:

1. Ethan de Groot - 5

Held his own against the Springboks scrum, with the set piece barely moving an inch at times. Defensively, the loosehead had two missed tackles but threw his body into every touch of the ball.

2. Codie Taylor - 6

Lineout looked unsteady initially, but eventually levelled out. Had his moments to make up for the early set-piece struggles, including a strong chase on Damian Willemse to take him out in slippery conditions and a big run down the sideline in the 50th minute. Led the All Blacks with 11 tackles and won a turnover.

3. Tyrel Lomax - 5

The scrum stayed steady for the majority of the contest. The tighthead kept his head down around the breakdown, but also missed a couple of tackles, like his fellow prop.

4. Brodie Retallick - 7

A fun back-and-forth match-up between Retallick and Eben Etzebeth throughout what’s likely to be their final duel on the international stage. Both players got their mitts on the opposing team’s throw-ins, with the All Blacks lock nabbing three lineout steals to give his side hope.

5. Scott Barrett - 6

The motor kept running once again, with Barrett making 10 tackles and grabbing a South African lineout throw.

6. Shannon Frizell - 4

Shown a yellow card early for an illegal clean-out on Mbonambi. Couldn’t get going when he returned to the pitch and stayed stagnant when Cane’s card was upgraded to red. Made one tackle in his 55-minute stint.

7. Sam Cane - 3

The first-half red card that turned the game on its head and made the task of a fourth World Cup win much harder for the All Blacks. Have to feel for him after a superb tournament, but the punishment for direct contact to the head was warranted by the letter of the law.

8. Ardie Savea - 7

Had to turn it up a notch with Cane gone. Extra leg work with every carry of the pill, especially in the second half. But an unnecessary attempt for the hero ball in the final minute led to the last scrum of the game.

9. Aaron Smith - 6

Asked a lot of questions with his box kicks, which lifted in the second half after the Springboks posed the threats first. A slightly premature end to his All Blacks career when he was replaced in the 66th minute.

10. Richie Mo’unga - 5

Looked shakey all game in a big World Cup final. Miscues on passes, inability to take the Springboks’ bombs and a cold drop of the ball in the second half when the All Blacks had front-foot ball. Redeemed himself with a Hall of Fame-esque play where he hit a goose step, dummy and run to put Aaron Smith over, only to be taken away by the TMO. His missed conversion in the 59th minute could’ve put New Zealand ahead. Opportunity lost.

11. Mark Tele’a - 7

When the All Blacks needed a spark, it was Tele’a who came close to breaking through, time and time again. Kept busy around the ruck and looked dangerous with every touch. Beat a couple of defenders, before a very wobbly offload on the ground set up Beauden Barrett for his second-half try.

12. Jordie Barrett - 5

A mixed bag for the second five-eighths, but the cons outweigh the pros in a World Cup final. Beat six defenders during the contest and replicated his quarter-final effort by holding up Damian de Allende over the line early in the second stanza. But there were several missed chances as the game went on - the big one being his long-range penalty miss in the 73rd minute.

13. Rieko Ioane - 6

Solid effort with the ball in hand, running for 58 metres and getting past three defenders. Almost scored in the corner in the first half, only to be denied by Arendse. Was barely visible on the other side of the ball, making just one tackle all contest.

14. Will Jordan - 4

He’s been magical all tournament, but his wizardry ran out in the decider. Couldn’t get going as the staunch Springboks defence held the dashing winger to just 13 running metres in the contest.

15. Beauden Barrett - 5

Balanced effort from the fullback, but couldn’t consistently defuse the bombs put up by South Africa. Ran for 65 metres - the second-most for New Zealand - and was the beneficiary of a Tele’a run to score over the dotted line.





RESERVES

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho - 5

Kept the set piece firm as he’s done throughout the tournament when called upon.

17. Tamaiti Williams - 5

Held steady on the big stage, with the future looking bright for the young tank.

18. Nepo Laulala - 5

Called into the side in the hopes of countering the Bomb Squad, but ultimately wasn’t needed.

19. Samuel Whitelock - 5

An end of an era for the most-capped All Black. His experience could’ve been the difference late in the game, but it wasn’t to be.

20. Dalton Papali’i - 5

Big run down the sideline in the late stages, only to be ankle-tapped by Faf de Klerk.

21. Finlay Christie - 5

Solid - albeit a shaky box kick inside his own 22 that was deflected.

22. Damian McKenzie - 5

Couldn’t unlock his McKenzie magic in a five-minute stint.

23. Anton Lienert-Brown - 6

His offload led to an intentional knock-on for Cheslin Kolbe, putting him in the bin for the rest of the game. Ran for 31 metres and beat two defenders in a nine-minute stint.