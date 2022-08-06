Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v South Africa: Aaron Smith reflects on All Blacks failings

4 minutes to read
South Africa dominate with a 26-10 victory over troubled All Blacks. Video / Sky Sport

South Africa dominate with a 26-10 victory over troubled All Blacks. Video / Sky Sport

Gregor Paul
By
Gregor Paul

Reporter

Gregor Paul in South Africa

For the All Blacks players, it was clear they lost the game in Mbombela on the back of the same old failings that have seen them lose five of their

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.