Finlay Christie. Photo / Photosport

By Liam Napier in Edinburgh

Such is the litany of New Zealand-born talent to represent Scotland, Ian Foster reckons it’s about time the All Blacks nabbed one back.

Monday morning will be a special occasion for Blues halfback Finlay Christie when he ventures to Murrayfield for the first time with his parents, Liz and Chris, and brother Gregor in attendance to witness his third start for the All Blacks.

Christie’s red hair is a dead giveaway of his heritage. He was also named after former Scotland and British and Irish Lions loose forward Finlay Calder.

“I’m pretty sure both me and my brother are named after Scottish rugby players,” Christie recalled.

Born at the Borders Hospital in Melrose and brought up in Peebles, around an hour from Edinburgh, and Aberdeen, Christie’s family moved to Pukekohe when he was seven.

He hasn’t returned for a decade but as the 27-year-old bounced from Tasman to the Chiefs then Hurricanes before finding a home with Leon MacDonald at the Blues two years ago, Scotland made a play to lure him back by dangling the carrot of test rugby.

“A wee one but back then it was through Covid so things didn’t really work out,” Christie said. “I’m happy where I stayed and it’s gone pretty well so far.”

Brendan Laney, John Hardie, Sean Maitland, Blade Thomson, John and Martin Leslie, Matt Mustchin and Sean Lineen are among the long line of New Zealand-born players to don the Scottish jersey.

Quizzed on his adopted Scottish halfback by local journalists, Foster came prepared and did not miss with his light-hearted quip.

“We got one and you guys got about 50,” Foster said to a backdrop of laughter. “We quite like our one so we appreciate the donation. He’s proud of his background up here but they made the move as a family. He’s a quality person. He’s played his way into this squad with good form and the fact he’s starting is a sign of our confidence in him.”

All Blacks halfback Finlay Christie and head coach Ian Foster. Photo / Photosport

This week Christie’s parents stayed with family in Hawick, a proud rugby town Scotland fullback Stuart Hogg, outside back Darcy Graham and prop Rory Sutherland call home.

“It has been on the bucket list to play at Murrayfield for a wee while,” Christie said. “I haven’t been there before. I’d say it will be more special for the parents but I’m looking forward to it. They’re really stoked, they’ll be along at the game.”

What jersey will his parents wear, though?

“I don’t know. They’ll be happy either way so win-win for them.”

Will Christie be inspired by the bagpipe-playing bloke strapped to the Murrayfield roof and belt out the Scottish anthem as well as New Zealand’s?

“I might get in trouble if I sing along.”

With seven Blues in the All Blacks starting team, including Beauden Barrett outside him, Christie won’t lack for familiarity as he seeks to seize his chance in Aaron Smith’s absence.

“I’m pumped, I can’t wait to head out there with [Christie],” Barrett said. “I enjoy taking the field with him, whether it’s at Super or international level. We’ve got a good little combo going from our years at the Blues so hopefully we can build on that.”