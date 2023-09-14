Throughout the Rugby World Cup 2023, Beauden Parrot will be on hand to dish out his predictions ahead of all All Blacks matches. Video / NZ Herald

It only took one match for Beauden Parrot’s credibility as a Rugby World Cup expert to be put into question.

Ahead of the All Blacks and France opener at Stade de France last weekend, Beauden Parrot pecked the men in black to beat the hosts but his prediction didn’t come to fruition. The All Blacks were handed their first-ever World Cup pool match loss, going down 27-13 in Paris and knocking New Zealand’s premier avian sporting pundit off his perch.

However, our feathered friend has the opportunity to redeem himself this week.

Despite the stumble out of the starting blocks, Beauden Parrot didn’t hesitate in selecting the All Blacks to defeat the men from southern Africa.

And it appears that’s the trail of thought from punters too, with Namibia paying $81 to win the match, while the All Blacks to win by 13 and over is paying $1.001 and the All Blacks by 12 and under at $21.

Success at the Rugby World Cup is measured very differently by New Zealand and Namibia. For New Zealand, the tournament is a good one only if the cup is won. For Namibia, their mere presence in France is a win. The Namibians are unlikely to end their World Cup losing run - 23 games and counting since 1999 - but they also won’t go down wondering.

Using animals to help predict the winners of World Cup matches isn’t a new phenomenon, with New Zealand’s very own Richie McCow milking it in 2011 and Richie the Macaw having a go in 2015. In 2010, for the Football World Cup in South Africa, German octopus Paul rose to global fame by correctly predicting results at the tournament, including the final between Spain and the Netherlands.

