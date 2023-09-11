Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

All Blacks v Namibia, Rugby World Cup 2023: Jordie Barrett targets comeback after missing France defeat

Liam Napier
By
4 mins to read
All Blacks Jordie and Scott Barrett plus forwards coach Jason Ryan reflect on the squad’s 27 - 13 defeat in Paris and say there is ‘no lack of drive’ in this week’s clash against Namibia in Toulouse. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

By Liam Napier in Lyon

Tentatively positive news on the reinforcement front for the All Blacks, with Jordie Barrett pushing to return for their second World Cup pool match.

Barrett missed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport